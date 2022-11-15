ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Children’s Hospital facing challenging situation with rise in RSV cases

By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyvmp_0jAqaY5I00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— Children’s Hospital New Orleans is facing an emergency. They are at capacity with young patients suffering from several respiratory viruses, and it is straining their staff.

Staff is getting the word out on social media saying, “Our Emergency Departments are experiencing extremely high volumes due to increasing respiratory viruses in kids. Thank you for your patience.”

Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility

Dr. Mark Kline at Children’s Hospital New Orleans says it is not just one virus that they are dealing with. He said they are dealing with the flu as well as several respiratory illnesses. The extremely high number of patients is spreading them thin.

“In our ER we are seeing patients as quickly as we can, but what’s limiting is the availability of nurses to triage patients and care for patients in the Emergency Department,” Dr. Kline said.

Football player injured in University of Virginia shooting from Baton Rouge: report

Dr. Kline said parents can help by knowing when to seek care at the hospital or if it is better to take your child to a family doctor or urgent care especially if their symptoms aren’t severe. Those severe respiratory symptoms to look out for are, “Rapid breathing, distress breathing, flaring of the nostrils, and grunting noises when they are breathing. Not every child that has a respiratory virus needs to come into the ER.”

Dr. Kline said that the best way to protect your kids from the flu and COVID-19 is with vaccinations.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tulanehullabaloo.com

Fondling reported near Tulane Medical Center

Content Warning: The following article contains subject matter pertaining to sexual violence. Tulane University Police notified students of a fondling report near Tulane Medical Center on Wednesday. Police said the victim was crossing a neutral ground from 127 Elks Place when an unknown subject grabbed her from behind and groped...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Alzheimer's Foundation offering free tests during month of November

NEW ORLEANS — Every three seconds someone in the world develops a case of dementia. The estimated cost of that brain illness is a staggering $1.3 trillion. But you can lower your risk by knowing the risk factors, ways to prevent brain decline and by taking a free memory test.
WGNO

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Sip Your Way to a Healthier Gut

To say that our gut microbiome is the center of our universe – at least the center of each of our own individual little microcosms of a universe – is not wildly overstated. The past decade of research has found that our intestinal wellbeing – often referred to as our ‘gut health’ – impacts nearly every aspect of our whole-body wellbeing, from our mood to skin to our risk of heart disease and cancer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell teen donates organs to help others after deadly crash

SLIDELL, La. — Christian Tullis’ family hopes his story shows others just how precious life can be. "If you have children or loved ones, hug them every day, tell them you love them,” his father, Danny Tullis, said. Christian, 16, was a standout athlete at Pope John...
SLIDELL, LA
96.5 KVKI

Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes

A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Gretna police searching for missing teen with autism

GRETNA, La. — The Gretna Police Department is searching for a teenager with a severe case of autism who was reported missing Tuesday night. According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Amelia Street when a woman reported her 18-year-old son, Jevsel Carranza, missing. Carranza reportedly has...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

Radiofone wants to build a communications tower for the Madisonville-area fire protection district, but area residents, opposed to the project, got the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission to table the issue. The benefits are twofold. St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 would get better communications with other fire...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy