Wichita Eagle

76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters MVP Ranking After Big Week

Joel Embiid’s mix of a slow start and multiple absences kept him out of the MVP conversation early on in the 2022-2023 season. Despite the fact the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been considered the NBA’s MVP runner-up over the last two seasons, Embiid was outshined by several prospects to begin the new season.
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry: Warriors Have Championship Caliber Offense

View the original article to see embedded media. Some Warriors fans may feel like the sky is falling with the team having a 4-7 record, but Steph Curry isn't panicking and that's what matters the most. Curry was asked about the potential of the Warriors' offense, and he still believes...
Yardbarker

NBA Buzz: Simmons, Trades, SGA, Knicks, Cavs

Simmons came to the Nets via the James Harden deal last season after sitting out the first half of the season while under contract with the Sixers. He ended up not playing in a single game for Brooklyn after the trade and this season, he’s missed five of 15 games for the Nets, averaging a career-low 26.6 minutes in the contests he’s suiting up in.
