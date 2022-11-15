Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Kevin Durant praised Russell Westbrook's tough lockdown defense on him during the recent Lakers vs. Nets matchup.
Patrick Beverley Hilariously Reveals His Defense Against Kevin Durant Was The Key For The Lakers' Win Against The Nets
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley believes his defense on Kevin Durant played a key role in the Lakers' strong defense against the Nets.
3 young stars the Lakers missed out on thanks to Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are so depleted in talent and it is all thanks to Rob Pelinka. After winning the NBA Championship in 2020, Pelinka has done everything he can to strip down the team and turn it into what it is today. It is really sad how the Lakers...
NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis, Lakers beating the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 on Sunday. Lakers forward Anthony Davis had a wonderful game as he scored 37 points and collected 18 rebounds while Nets forward Kevin Durant had a near triple-double of 31 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. The Nets are now...
Kevin Durant Says LeBron James Is A Top 2, Top 3 Greatest Player Of All Time
Kevin Durant heaps huge praise on LeBron James, calls him one of the top 3 NBA players of all time.
LeBron James trade to Suns? NBA scout says Phoenix is 'ideal candidate' for Lakers star
NBA trade speculation surrounding LeBron James has returned with the Los Angeles Lakers' 3-10 start to the season. And the Phoenix Suns are evidently an "ideal candidate" to trade for the NBA superstar. ...
Wichita Eagle
76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters MVP Ranking After Big Week
Joel Embiid’s mix of a slow start and multiple absences kept him out of the MVP conversation early on in the 2022-2023 season. Despite the fact the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been considered the NBA’s MVP runner-up over the last two seasons, Embiid was outshined by several prospects to begin the new season.
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry: Warriors Have Championship Caliber Offense
View the original article to see embedded media. Some Warriors fans may feel like the sky is falling with the team having a 4-7 record, but Steph Curry isn't panicking and that's what matters the most. Curry was asked about the potential of the Warriors' offense, and he still believes...
Yardbarker
NBA Buzz: Simmons, Trades, SGA, Knicks, Cavs
Simmons came to the Nets via the James Harden deal last season after sitting out the first half of the season while under contract with the Sixers. He ended up not playing in a single game for Brooklyn after the trade and this season, he’s missed five of 15 games for the Nets, averaging a career-low 26.6 minutes in the contests he’s suiting up in.
NBA Executive Thinks That The Lakers Could Trade For Bradley Beal
A Western Conference executive thinks there's a chance Bradley Beal ends up on the Lakers.
The Ringer
Seven NBA Observations on the Warriors’ Window, OKC’s Outlier, and More
With the first full month of the 2022-23 NBA regular season almost in the books, here are seven observations about the teams in need of big changes already, All-Star candidates, and more:. 1. Has the Window Closed on the Golden State Warriors?. The Warriors are 6-8. Their defense stinks. The...
