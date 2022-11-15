ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama says 2016 US election defeat ‘still hurts’

By Mike Bedigan
 2 days ago

Michelle Obama says the Democrats’ loss in the 2016 US election “still hurts” but that she and her husband had “laid a marker in the sand” with his presidency.

The former first lady said “leadership matters” but ruled out the possibility of running for president herself in future.

Ahead of the release of her new book, The Light We Carry, she gave an exclusive interview to BBC Breakfast in which she discussed ongoing political polarisation in the UK and US.

She told presenter Naga Munchetty that the American electorate’s decision to replace Barack Obama with Donald Trump “still hurts” and had made her question if his time in office had mattered.

“When I’m in my darkest moment…my most irrational place, I could say, well, maybe (it didn’t matter). Maybe we weren’t good enough.

“But then I look around when there is more clarity…and think more rationally, I think well…today there’s a whole world of young people who are thinking differently about themselves because of the work that we’ve done.

“And that’s where you can’t allow great to be the enemy of the good.

“You know, did everything get fixed in the eight years that we were there? Absolutely not. That’s not how change happens. But we laid a marker in the sand. We pushed the wheel forward a bit.

“But progress isn’t about a steady climb upward. There are ups and downs and stagnation. That’s the nature of change.

“And that’s why the work that we’re doing today is about empowering the next generation, the generation that we’re handing the baton over to and making space for them to make their mark on history.”

Obama said it was important to have leadership that “reflects the direction that we want to go in as a people” and that made the general public “feel seen”.

“Leadership matters,” she said.

“The voices at the top matter if we can continue to be susceptible to voices that want to lead by fear and division.

“That’s why government matters, democracy matters. Voting matters. So I think it starts with having leadership that reflects the direction that we want to go in as a people.”

Asked what question she most disliked being asked, she said: “’Are you going to run for president?’ I detest it.”

“Are you?” Munchetty said.

“No, I’m not. I’m not going to run,” Obama replied.

– Obama’s book, The Light We Carry, is out now.

Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
WISCONSIN STATE
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Business Insider

Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument

Former First Lady Melania Trump will join other first ladies to promote a women's suffrage monument. She tweeted that she is "honored" to help secure a monument "of enduring inspiration" for women. There are currently no women from American history memorialized on the National Mall. Melania Trump will join First...
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says

Herschel Walker's allies are suggesting DeSantis would be more useful on the campaign trail than Trump. Trump-endorsed candidates underperformed in the midterms, while DeSantis easily won a second term. One GOP activist said DeSantis would be "a better fit for soft Republicans or independents in the suburbs." Supporters of Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement

Former president Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president has told extensive and numerous lies throughout both his existence as a fixture in the New York City tabloids, a presidential contender and then as an occupier of the White House. He continued that tradition on Tuesday evening even as he had a more pallid and restrained delivery than his usual mode of communications at raucuous rallies. Here are five major lies that he peddled during his presidential...
PALM BEACH, FL
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election

Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Says He Believes Arizona, Nevada Elections Are ‘Rigged’

In a shock announcement, Donald Trump told his followers late Thursday that he believes the Arizona and Nevada elections were “rigged.” In posts on his Truth Social platform, the former president bemoaned Republicans’ downbeat reaction to this week’s midterm results, for which many party critics have said Trump was largely responsible. “So sad to see Republicans attack and foolishly tarnish the results of the Midterms,” Trump wrote. “WE WON, Nancy got fired and is on her way to foreign lands, Republicans are taking over the House and, importantly, its Committees, and may very well win the Senate Majority, depending on whether or not Arizona or Nevada Elections are RIGGED (which I believe they are!)?” He later followed up in another post: “Very strange things are happening with the votes cast in Nevada and Arizona. Stay tuned!” Both Nevada and Arizona are still counting votes as of Friday, with the states’ critical Senate races yet to be called.
NEVADA STATE
