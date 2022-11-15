Agency directors look forward to another four years H2Ohio program

Four days after a proposed agreement to improve western Lake Erie management efforts was opened for public comment, the state held an hourlong webinar to underscore developments with the H2Ohio program that aims to improve water quality.

Ohio Great Lakes Commission Executive Director Joy Mulinex, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz, and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Laurie Stevenson made no mention of the lawsuit brought in 2019 by the Environmental Law & Policy Center and Lucas County commissioners.

Instead, they gave highlights of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio program, which critics such as the co-plaintiffs in that landmark case allege won’t be enough to achieve objectives. Namely that involves the frequency and intensity of algal blooms that have the potential of poisoning drinking water. That’s what happened in the Toledo water crisis during the first weekend of August, 2014.

All of the officials are Governor DeWine appointees.

The state directors said it’s still too early to fully measure the effectiveness of H2Ohio, but said they’re pleased by the data that’s been generated so far. They said they expect H2Ohio to continue being the cornerstone of Mr. DeWine’s efforts to improve water quality during his second term as governor.

“We look forward to implementing another four years of H2Ohio,” Ms. Mulinex said Monday.

At issue isn’t whether H2Ohio can exist, but if it’s enough. H2Ohio is a program in which millions are being spent to build and expand wetlands, provide farmers with more financial incentives to curb runoff from their fields, and replace lead service lines and upgrade the state’s water infrastructure in general.

The Ohio EPA needs to prove it can achieve objectives in the lawsuit, including a 40 percent reduction in phosphorus runoff by 2025 to pull the reins in on algal blooms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest harmful algal bloom issued Monday states that portions of the lake’s western shoreline are still impacted by a summer bloom that has been displaced by another species but still has the potential to release toxins into the water. Such blooms have never lasted into November in NOAA’s 20 years of record-keeping, and the resiliency of this year’s has become a major research question.

Ohio is now up to 1.5 million acres of farmland and 2,400 agricultural producers enrolled in at least one of the H2Ohio programs. The amount of cropland enrolled comes to about 35 percent of that in northwest Ohio, Ms. Mulinex said.

“The beauty of it is there's something for everyone in H2Ohio,” Perrysburg Township farmer Kris Swartz said in one of three promotional videos aired during the event.

The program offers financial incentives for farmers to do anything from soil testing to manure injection to planting cover crops. Producers like it because it offers them the flexibility to “tailor practices to their farm,” Mr. Swartz said.

Ms. Pelanda said she was pleased the Ohio General Assembly dedicated $5 million this year to begin offering two-stage ditches as one of the program’s best management practices eligible for funding.

Two-stage ditches create an organic bench, or shelf, to help capture nutrients better than a traditional ditch. Lucas County Engineer Mike Pniewski is among those promoting them.

Ms. Mertz said her agency now has 115 wetland projects in various stages of development across Ohio, with a special emphasis on the northwest part of the state because of how agriculture there impacts the Maumee River, Lake Erie’s biggest tributary.

“We're anxious to move them from design to construction to completion,” she said. “Once we get them in, they're going to make a difference for years.”

The Environmental Law & Policy Center brought its lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2019 on the grounds that the federal agency has not been living up to the spirit and intent of the powerful Clean Water Act that Congress that passed in 1972. It contends the federal EPA has gone soft on Ohio by allowing it to protect agricultural interests. The lawsuit, which Lucas County commissioners later joined as a co-plaintiff, resulted in a court settlement known as a consent decree.

The proposed agreement, open for public comment until Dec. 12, calls for the Ohio EPA to complete the draft version of a management plan known as a total maximum daily load for the Maumee River Watershed by Dec. 31.

H2Ohio can be used to achieve the objectives of such a plan. But Senior U.S. District Judge James Carr, who is maintaining jurisdiction over the case, can order the federal government to take over the total maximum daily load (TMDL) process if Ohio’s plan isn’t strong enough.

“What we’ve sadly learned from experience is that voluntary programs like H20 Ohio are insufficient to solve the problems of recurring toxic algae outbreaks in Lake Erie, which are getting worse, not better by extending into November this year,” Environmental Law & Policy Center Executive Director Howard Learner said.

“The Ohio EPA is required to adopt TMDLs which provide enforceable standards to reduce manure and fertilizer runoff pollution into the waterways that is contaminating Lake Erie,” he said. “The Ohio EPA needs to live up to Gov. DeWine’s commitment that Ohio will reduce this phosphorus pollution of western Lake Erie 40 percent by 2025. Ohio has far to go to achieve those promised results.”

His co-counsel, Rob Michaels, senior attorney, agreed. “Bottom line is that the TMDL must include an implementation plan and provide “reasonable assurances” that necessary reductions will be achieved,” Mr. Michaels said.

He said the Environmental Law & Policy Center wants large livestock facilities known as concentrated feeding animal operations to be recognized as point sources, much like sewage plants, and become subject to similar National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permitting restrictions.

“They are point sources just like industrial facilities and wastewater treatment plants,” Mr. Michaels said. “Those permits would then have to be tightened to achieve TMDL targets.”