FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Exclusive: Family of man who died in TPD custody speaks out after bodycam footage is released
TULSA, Okla. — Kinesha Pearson, the sister of a man who died in Tulsa Police custody on Sept. 21, is speaking out after viewing body camera footage of her brother’s arrest and final moments. “They have plenty of time to get to him, to help him in the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Stillwater man breaks into home, locks himself in garage with victim
STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater man is in custody after police say he broke into someone’s home and locked them both in the garage. According to a report from the Stillwater Police Department, Trey Christopher broke into someone’s home saying that someone else was going to hurt him.
KTUL
'Protect': Interactive art installed outside of Tulsa Fire Station 33
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A piece called "Protect" is now on display outside of Tulsa Fire Station 33 near 41st and 129th. The installation is a 6-foot-tall, stainless steel sculpture and changes as you walk around it. The sculpture has red letters spelling the word "Protect" is visible from one direction.
KOKI FOX 23
Bristow man found guilty of 2018 Jenks murder
JENKS, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Justin Dale Little, 29, of Bristow, Oklahoma was found guilty of first degree murder of his former girlfriend’s new partner. On April 22, 2018, Jonathon Weatherford was found dead, laying on train tracks in Jenks, Oklahoma with a single...
KOKI FOX 23
Former employee steals from basketball locker room during ORU game, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A former employee was arrested after police say he stole items from the ORU men’s basketball team during a game, Tulsa police said in a social media post. Shemar Griffin was arrested and is facing second-degree burglary charges after he used his passcode to get into the men’s locker room to steal the items, police said.
Rogers County sheriff calls for more deputies after five put on leave
Rogers Co. Sheriff says his office needs for deputies after five were placed on administrative leave after shooting a man last week.
KTUL
Portion of Highway 75 in Tulsa County dedicated to Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of US Highway 75 in Tulsa County was dedicated Tuesday afternoon to former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Larry Jackson. Jackson was from Collinsville and was killed in a plane crash in 2008. He flew for OHP for nearly 20 years. The plane crashed...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Claremore woman says highway project left her fish dead, home cold and property a mess
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A woman who lives along the route for a planned highway realignment says the construction has forever damaged her property. FOX23 reported Tuesday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation would be rerouting Oklahoma State Highway 20 south of Claremore, where it will meet up with the Will Rogers Turnpike at a new interchange.
Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video From In-Custody Death
Tulsa police released the body camera footage from before a robbery suspect died in police custody in September. Police say when Ramond Thompson was running from police, he jumped off a 30-foot hill and landed at the bottom. Police were searching a rocky and wooded area near Pine and Sheridan...
wastetodaymagazine.com
American Waste Control driver dies after being struck by car
A waste collection employee of American Waste Control, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by a car on Nov. 14, reports News On 6 KOTV of Tulsa. The crash took place at 209 West Ave. in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, shortly before 6 a.m., reports KOTV.
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
KTUL
Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
Oklahoma man sentenced for shooting girlfriend, police chase
An Oklahoma man will spend 15 years behind bars for trying to kill his girlfriend in Miami and leading police on a chase.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police say homeowner shot man outside south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in south Tulsa Monday morning. Police said a homeowner shot a man after he heard noises outside of his home near East 81st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Police said they were called to the house just after 3 a.m....
KTUL
Fire hydrant work begins in midtown
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fire hydrant on Peoria will be replaced overnight, according to the City of Tulsa. Water Distribution personnel are scheduled to replace a fire hydrant near East 48th Street and South Peoria Avenue. Work to replaced the hydrant will begin Monday at 7 p.m. and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Tulsa apartments
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at the building near 16th and South Main Street around 9 a.m. Firefighters said a resident left something cooking and the apartment caught on fire. No injuries were reported.
Man enters new plea in 2009 crash that killed Sand Springs family
Steven Wade Jameson entered a plea to a reduced charge on Monday morning more than a decade after the 2009 crash that killed three members of a Sand Springs family.
WIBW
Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville
DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
KTUL
25-year-old Checotah man dies in Tulsa County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the death of a 25-year-old Checotah man early this morning. Just before 5 a.m., Anthony Anson was driving on US-64 at 157th East Avenue four miles east of Bixby in Tulsa County. OHP says the 2012 Toyota Corolla drove off...
KRMG
McLain High School to require clear backpacks on campus starting Nov. 28
TULSA, Okla. — McLain High School will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 28, the school announced. The school also said the maximum size for non-transparent bags that students are permitted to carry during the school day (such as lunchboxes, pencil bags, and purses) will be 6″x 9″.
