Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stillwater man breaks into home, locks himself in garage with victim

STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater man is in custody after police say he broke into someone’s home and locked them both in the garage. According to a report from the Stillwater Police Department, Trey Christopher broke into someone’s home saying that someone else was going to hurt him.
KTUL

'Protect': Interactive art installed outside of Tulsa Fire Station 33

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A piece called "Protect" is now on display outside of Tulsa Fire Station 33 near 41st and 129th. The installation is a 6-foot-tall, stainless steel sculpture and changes as you walk around it. The sculpture has red letters spelling the word "Protect" is visible from one direction.
KOKI FOX 23

Bristow man found guilty of 2018 Jenks murder

JENKS, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Justin Dale Little, 29, of Bristow, Oklahoma was found guilty of first degree murder of his former girlfriend’s new partner. On April 22, 2018, Jonathon Weatherford was found dead, laying on train tracks in Jenks, Oklahoma with a single...
KOKI FOX 23

Former employee steals from basketball locker room during ORU game, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A former employee was arrested after police say he stole items from the ORU men’s basketball team during a game, Tulsa police said in a social media post. Shemar Griffin was arrested and is facing second-degree burglary charges after he used his passcode to get into the men’s locker room to steal the items, police said.
wastetodaymagazine.com

American Waste Control driver dies after being struck by car

A waste collection employee of American Waste Control, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by a car on Nov. 14, reports News On 6 KOTV of Tulsa. The crash took place at 209 West Ave. in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, shortly before 6 a.m., reports KOTV.
KRMG

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
KTUL

Man hit, killed by car while on the job in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died in a car accident in Tulsa County early Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say the incident happened near South 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 near Sand Springs just before 6 a.m. this morning. Forty-four-year-old pedestrian Clarence Bond...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police say homeowner shot man outside south Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in south Tulsa Monday morning. Police said a homeowner shot a man after he heard noises outside of his home near East 81st Street and South Harvard Avenue. Police said they were called to the house just after 3 a.m....
KTUL

Fire hydrant work begins in midtown

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fire hydrant on Peoria will be replaced overnight, according to the City of Tulsa. Water Distribution personnel are scheduled to replace a fire hydrant near East 48th Street and South Peoria Avenue. Work to replaced the hydrant will begin Monday at 7 p.m. and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at the building near 16th and South Main Street around 9 a.m. Firefighters said a resident left something cooking and the apartment caught on fire. No injuries were reported.
WIBW

Oklahoma teens injured in rollover wreck near Coffeyville

DEARING, Kan. (WIBW) - Two teenage girls from Oklahoma sustained minor injuries in a rollover wreck near Coffeyville. Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of 1805 County Road 3900 - less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 166 - with reports of an injury crash.
KTUL

25-year-old Checotah man dies in Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the death of a 25-year-old Checotah man early this morning. Just before 5 a.m., Anthony Anson was driving on US-64 at 157th East Avenue four miles east of Bixby in Tulsa County. OHP says the 2012 Toyota Corolla drove off...
KRMG

McLain High School to require clear backpacks on campus starting Nov. 28

TULSA, Okla. — McLain High School will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 28, the school announced. The school also said the maximum size for non-transparent bags that students are permitted to carry during the school day (such as lunchboxes, pencil bags, and purses) will be 6″x 9″.
