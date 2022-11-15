ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

DoYouRemember?

There’s A Hidden Mural Behind The Wallpaper At Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Graceland was once the iconic home of Elvis Presley, but now it serves as a museum dedicated to his life. Elvis had some eclectic tastes when designing the famous home and fans love to learn more about his style, especially the hidden upstairs. For instance, did you know that there is actually something hidden behind the wallpaper in the foyer?
Rolling Stone

Eminem, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie Party ‘All Night Long’ at Rock Hall Induction

When Dolly Parton learned she was going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her first reaction was to tell her supporters not to vote for her since she saw herself as strictly a country artist. But when she walked onstage near the end of the induction ceremony Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, after witnessing an incredible evening of music by artists as diverse as Eminem, Judas Priest, Lionel Richie, and Duran Duran, a beaming Parton had a very different take on the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley's Final Days: King of Rock and Roll 'Could Not Be Saved' Days Before Tragic Death

Elvis Presley's death was unavoidable, as his fiancée herself, Ginger Alden, believed the King of Rock and Roll could not be saved anymore. Presley spent the rest of his life with Alden after asking to be his wife before his death. Although she refused to move in after two months of dating, she knew what the singer went through and why she thought his passing could not be eschewed.
MAINE STATE
