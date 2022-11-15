We are getting excited about the annual Brawl of the Wild game, one of the oldest rivalries in college football history. More importantly, it is a Montana tradition that is over a century old. In my time on this earth, the Griz/Cat game has always coincided with the home stretch of Montana's big game hunting season. For my family, the annual football game tends to cut into at least one of our days in the field. Just like the tradition of hunting on Thanksgiving, we may hunt a little in the morning, only to race home early in the day to make food and watch football.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO