These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But They’re Coming Out Stronger on the Other Side

By Valerie Mesa
 2 days ago

When all is said and done, no matter the trials, tribulations and hardships, the lessons you take with you during Scorpio season are like no other. Although this fixed water season will soon come to a close, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 14 to 20 . No need to be discouraged, as you are merely in the midst of a transformation period… and well, you are certainly not alone.

The week begins with a serious undertone, as Mercury decides to have a sit-down-conversation with shadowy Pluto , which intensifies and supercharges the atmosphere with everything from suspicion to shadowy power dynamics. Bad news first? There’s no escaping Pluto’s impenetrable wrath but… on a brighter note, what’s been lingering beneath the surface will more than likely come to light under this revelatory transit. That said, don’t hesitate to inquire and indulge your curiosities if needed. That is, if you can handle the ugly truth, of course.

You’ll want to steer away from ego trips and power struggles this week, especially during the last-quarter moon in Leo on November 16, as it will simultaneously clash with the sun, Mercury, Venus and the South Node in Scorpio . This means everything from your communication style to your immediate environment will have a layer of unspoken tension, or perhaps even unfinished business. This is equivalent to a battle of who will text first, but there’s more. If you feel strangely competitive or lowkey possessive about something or someone on November 18, it’s all thanks to the sun’s smoldering sextile to Pluto.

Nothing wrong with a little passionate banter and/or the relentless desire to succeed, until there is. Last but certainly not least, Mars retrograde will go head-to-head with elusive Neptune on November 19, which can be equally as confusing as it is stressful. So, if you’re feeling stuck between a rock and hard place, or simply having trouble concentrating, it’s not just you. Take a deep breath, and try not to overthink things.

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to be in your head this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Leo

It’s hard to disguise your true feelings this week, so why bother? If you’re feeling some type of way, it is what it is. Got a lot to tackle on your to-do list? Mercury will connect with Pluto on November 14, which can be both productive and/or a tad bit uncomfortable, depending on how you choose to handle the situation. On November 15, the moon will reach its last-quarter phase in your sign, which will eventually trigger some unwanted friction with your celestial ruler, the sun, Mercury and Venus in Scorpio, via your fourth house of home, family and innermost feelings.

Again, keeping it together could be easier said than done, but if you’re resenting a family member, or perhaps keeping your true feelings a secret, you may wanna rip the bandaid so you can move on. Shortly after, on November 19, Mars retrograde will face off with ambiguous Neptune, which is where things are bound to become even more confusing. However, not everything is as it seems, so don’t jump to conclusions just yet.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For October 2022

Virgo

You could have a lot more on your mind than you’re comfortable admitting, but this is precisely where your challenge lies. For instance, your celestial ruler, Mercury, will harmonize with revelatory Pluto on November 14, and this will likely inspire and prompt you to speak up about something significant. However, with the moon transiting through Leo and your 12th house of inhibitions, your ego could very well get in the way of this initiative… that is, unless you’re willing to face your fears and come clean.

Venus and Mercury will eventually ingress into Sagittarius, and your fourth house of home, family and innermost feelings on November 16 and 17, but looking towards the future and planning ahead could suddenly feel like a burden. Leave it to Mars retrograde square Neptune on November 19 to skew your sense of direction, but it’s not as complicated as it looks. Don’t rush things, and wait for the fog to clear.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For October 2022

Capricorn

This week can feel bittersweet, and for more reasons than one. Don’t get it twisted—there is significant insight headed your way, but some would prefer to be completely oblivious, especially since you can’t unsee the truth. To each their own, but I digress. This could have something to do with your community affairs and/or friendship groups, while others of you gain wisdom about a long term vision or ideal. Mercury’s sextile to Pluto in your sign is adding a shadowy layer of intensity and suspicion to your exchanges and surroundings, so don’t let fear inhibit you from moving forward.

Granted, the moon’s ingress into Leo—your eighth house of transformation and ego deaths—doesn’t necessarily help, considering it will also reach its last-quarter phase on November 16. During this time, Luna will face off with the sun, Mercury, Venus and the South Node in your 11th house of society and well… let’s not forget, the moon governs your seventh house of relationships, contractual agreements and significant others. Has a friendship and/or collaboration reached its expiration date? Or are things suddenly more competitive than you’d like?

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For October 2022

