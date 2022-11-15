ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Law & Crime

Democrats Move to Intervene as Defendants in Lawsuit by Arizona GOP Officials in Increasingly Wild Hand-Count Controversy Over Ballots

An average-sized county in Arizona is having a larger-than-life fight over how to count ballots cast during the 2022 midterm elections. On Tuesday, a local voter and special interest group led by Democratic Party attorneys filed a lawsuit to intervene in an ongoing legal battle in Cochise County, located in the southeast corner of the state.
knau.org

Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win

Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly to concede in the Arizona Senate race. Masters on Tuesday joined other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat. However, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake has not conceded a day...
Arizona Mirror

MAGA fails in Arizona for the third straight election

The historically good results for Arizona Democrats at the polls this month are the third cycle in a row that MAGA has faltered at the ballot box, and political observers say it should be a clarion call to Republicans that Trumpism is a loser in the Grand Canyon State.  But operatives in both parties say […] The post MAGA fails in Arizona for the third straight election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
The Center Square

Arizona political parties race to cure ballots before Wednesday deadline

(The Center Square) – Democrats and Republicans alike are scrambling to shore up any votes they can to either put their candidates over the top in close races or force a recount. The process, called curing votes, is nothing more than contacting voters whose ballot has a problem to ensure their votes are registered in their respective jurisdictions. The parties don’t register the votes, but rather convince voters in person or via phone to follow up with their counties to rectify any potential hang-up. ...
KTAR.com

Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle

PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 1,547 votes after two counties reported about 3,700 ballots Wednesday evening, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
KTAR.com

Republicans projected to win 6 of Arizona’s 9 US House seats

PHOENIX — In the first election under new district maps, Republicans are projected to win six of Arizona’s nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The two-seat swing in Arizona is a major blow to national Democrats’ hopes of holding control of the House. The final...
12news.com

Karrin Taylor Robson calls for Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign

PHOENIX — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. After several projected losses across the Arizona general election, Republican leaders are starting to point fingers. On Tuesday, Karrin Taylor Robson who lost to Kari Lake in the primary election called on Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign.
Axios

Katie Hobbs defeats Kari Lake in Arizona governor race

Democrat Katie Hobbs expanded her lead in the Arizona governor's race over the weekend, but Republican Kari Lake gained some ground over the past couple nights. The latest: AP projected at 9:20pm ET that Hobbs had defeated Lake. Flashback: The governor's race was still too close to call on Monday...
showmeprogress.com

In the Arizona dust

Hobbs, Katie (DEM) 1,267,241 Votes (Leading by 19,382) 50.4%. No friends of right wingnut trumper and former news reader Kari Lake (r):. Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race. Kari Lake can thank the voters she was rude to for her defeat. Classic f@&# around find out beat down. And:
12news.com

5 takeaways from election outcomes in Arizona

PHOENIX — A week after Election Day in Arizona, winners have been called in big-ticket races including governor and secretary of state. But several other races will impact the state, such as a future lieutenant governor and the rejection of the person who sponsored Arizona’s abortion ban. >>...
