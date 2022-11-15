(The Center Square) – Democrats and Republicans alike are scrambling to shore up any votes they can to either put their candidates over the top in close races or force a recount. The process, called curing votes, is nothing more than contacting voters whose ballot has a problem to ensure their votes are registered in their respective jurisdictions. The parties don’t register the votes, but rather convince voters in person or via phone to follow up with their counties to rectify any potential hang-up. ...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO