Democrats Move to Intervene as Defendants in Lawsuit by Arizona GOP Officials in Increasingly Wild Hand-Count Controversy Over Ballots
An average-sized county in Arizona is having a larger-than-life fight over how to count ballots cast during the 2022 midterm elections. On Tuesday, a local voter and special interest group led by Democratic Party attorneys filed a lawsuit to intervene in an ongoing legal battle in Cochise County, located in the southeast corner of the state.
knau.org
Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win
Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly to concede in the Arizona Senate race. Masters on Tuesday joined other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat. However, Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake has not conceded a day...
KTAR.com
Karrin Taylor Robson urges Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward to resign after midterm ‘disaster’
PHOENIX — Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson on Tuesday called for state party chair Kelli Ward to step down after multiple defeats to Democrats in the midterm elections. “The facts are pretty clear, the receipts, as they say, are in and when it comes to the...
MAGA fails in Arizona for the third straight election
The historically good results for Arizona Democrats at the polls this month are the third cycle in a row that MAGA has faltered at the ballot box, and political observers say it should be a clarion call to Republicans that Trumpism is a loser in the Grand Canyon State. But operatives in both parties say […] The post MAGA fails in Arizona for the third straight election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona political parties race to cure ballots before Wednesday deadline
(The Center Square) – Democrats and Republicans alike are scrambling to shore up any votes they can to either put their candidates over the top in close races or force a recount. The process, called curing votes, is nothing more than contacting voters whose ballot has a problem to ensure their votes are registered in their respective jurisdictions. The parties don’t register the votes, but rather convince voters in person or via phone to follow up with their counties to rectify any potential hang-up. ...
KTAR.com
Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle
PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 1,547 votes after two counties reported about 3,700 ballots Wednesday evening, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
Phoenix New Times
5 Signs That Arizona Republicans Are Melting Down After Their Election Day Belly Flop
All of the election results still aren’t clear in Arizona, but one thing certainly is: The red wave predicted to sweep over the state didn’t materialize on November 8. Commence the recriminations, drain circling, and downward spirals. As early results started coming in on election night, the moods...
What's next for Arizona's Republican party? Former AZGOP chair weighs in
PHOENIX — Republicans were confident a red wave was on the horizon in the desert, but the tides changed and the wave turned blue. Now, the party is analyzing what went wrong and strategizing, hoping for better success in future elections. “I think it’s a letdown," said Robert Graham,...
Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They...
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs as winner of Arizona governor's race
NBC News can project that that Katie Hobbs will become Arizona’s new governor, beating out Republican candidate Kari Lake. NBC News’ Steve Patterson breaks down what put Hobbs over the edge and how Lake is responding to her projected defeat. Nov. 15, 2022.
KTAR.com
Republicans projected to win 6 of Arizona’s 9 US House seats
PHOENIX — In the first election under new district maps, Republicans are projected to win six of Arizona’s nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The two-seat swing in Arizona is a major blow to national Democrats’ hopes of holding control of the House. The final...
12news.com
Karrin Taylor Robson calls for Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign
PHOENIX — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. After several projected losses across the Arizona general election, Republican leaders are starting to point fingers. On Tuesday, Karrin Taylor Robson who lost to Kari Lake in the primary election called on Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
12news.com
Juan Ciscomani expected to win Arizona's 6th Congressional seat, Kirsten Engel concedes
TUCSON, Ariz. — Juan Ciscomani is projected to win a congressional seat representing the southeastern corner of Arizona after his opponent, Kirsten Engel, conceded Tuesday morning. After U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick announced she had no intentions of seeking another term in Congress, the area that encompasses most of Kirkpatrick's...
kjzz.org
The view from Washington: Why Arizona politics could be in national spotlight for decades
Katie Hobbs is set to be Arizona's next governor. Her win in the state makes her Republican opponent Kari Lake one of several candidates nationwide who ran on false claims that the 2020 election was rigged — and lost. It marks a strong rebuke of this brand of politics...
Katie Hobbs defeats Kari Lake in Arizona governor race
Democrat Katie Hobbs expanded her lead in the Arizona governor's race over the weekend, but Republican Kari Lake gained some ground over the past couple nights. The latest: AP projected at 9:20pm ET that Hobbs had defeated Lake. Flashback: The governor's race was still too close to call on Monday...
showmeprogress.com
In the Arizona dust
Hobbs, Katie (DEM) 1,267,241 Votes (Leading by 19,382) 50.4%. No friends of right wingnut trumper and former news reader Kari Lake (r):. Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race. Kari Lake can thank the voters she was rude to for her defeat. Classic f@&# around find out beat down. And:
12news.com
5 takeaways from election outcomes in Arizona
PHOENIX — A week after Election Day in Arizona, winners have been called in big-ticket races including governor and secretary of state. But several other races will impact the state, such as a future lieutenant governor and the rejection of the person who sponsored Arizona’s abortion ban. >>...
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
