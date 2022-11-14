NFL power rankings: Chiefs overtake sliding Bills atop AFC; Vikings, Dolphins, Bucs make big gains for Week 11

Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Moment Between Jimmy Garoppolo, NBA Dancers Goes Viral
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Jimmy Garoppolo is a handsome man. Team dancers for the Golden State Warriors appear to agree. Garoppolo, flanked by teammates George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, received a ton of attention last night at the Warriors vs. Spurs game in ...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings claim top spot; Chiefs, Dolphins rise; Eagles, Bills fall
Now, things can finally get interesting. A shocking upset on Monday night capped another week in what has been an unpredictable season — even by NFL standards. And now that Philadelphia has lost and the 1972 Miami Dolphins can pop their champagne bottles, we can reset and move forward.
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Yardbarker
Colossal error: Stephen A. Smith blasts Raiders owner for Roman Empire comparison
"That was one of the dumbest quotes I've ever seen an owner make," Smith said Tuesday on "First Take." "In Vegas, Sin City, where people go to make their dreams come true...you're gonna tell everybody Rome was not built in a day." "Rome wasn't built in a day," Davis told...
Yardbarker
Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Yardbarker
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
NFL Week 11 Game Projected To Be Hit With Heavy Snowstorm On Sunday
NFL fans may be in for an instant classic Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Cleveland Browns. While both teams could certainly use a victory to climb back into their respective divisional races, there's an even bigger (and colder) storyline brewing ahead of this Week 11 matchup According ...
Sporting News
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Comments / 0