Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline” Coming Soon: On-Foot Look

This might be one of the best Air Jordan 1 High OGs we’ve seen in a while. Michael Jordan has come through with some truly iconic shoes, including the Air Jordan 1 High OG. In the eyes of many, this is far and away his best shoe. He got to wear it during his first couple of seasons in the NBA, and to this day, fans love getting new colorways.
hypebeast.com

HBO's 'Shaq' Offers an Illustrious Look at the Rise and Reign of the NBA Legend

HBO has given viewers a first look at Shaq, a four-part docuseries detailing the come up, career and personal life of the eponymous NBA star. Directed by Robert Alexander, the series centers on a sequence of in-depth interviews with Shaquille O’Neal himself, along with friends, teammates and family members.

