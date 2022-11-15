Read full article on original website
Laxalt builds bigger lead over Cortez Masto; poll shows economy hurting Democrats with 1 week to go
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adam Laxalt has increased his lead over Catherine Cortez Masto in the race for U.S. Senate just a week before Election Day, according to a new 8 News Now/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released today. Laxalt, a Republican, has the support of 50.4% of the...
Nevada Senate race: Catherine Cortez Masto inches closer to overtaking Adam Laxalt
Nevada Democrat U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is inching closer to overtaking the lead that Republican Adam Laxalt has. Following the latest updates from Clark County, Laxalt's lead over Cortez Masto shrunk to 798 votes after the county tallied 27,229 votes, resulting in a pickup of 8,190 votes for the incumbent senator.
Midterm results: Nevada incumbent Rep. Dina Titus defeats Mark Robertson in redrawn district
Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) managed to stave off a spirited campaign challenge from Republican Mark Robertson in what has been widely regarded as one of the tightest races of the midterm cycle. "We always knew this would be a tough race and I am so grateful to all who volunteered,...
Nevada Senate race: Laxalt lead over Cortez Masto shrinks after latest vote count update
Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt's lead over incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has shrunk to fewer than 9,000 votes as officials are still counting mail-in ballots in the state's largest counties. The latest updates from Clark and Washoe counties have put Laxalt just 8,988 votes over Cortez Masto, less than...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Democrat Susie Lee defeats Republican April Becker for Las Vegas congressional seat
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won re-election in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, which represents areas south of Las Vegas including Henderson, Boulder City, and parts of unincorporated Clark County. Lee won the seat with 51.56% percentage points against Republican challenger April Becker who had...
Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race, clinching Democratic control of Senate
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday in a victory that guarantees the Senate will be controlled by Democrats in 2023.
Cortez Masto chasing Laxalt's lead for Senate. Can she catch up?
Adam Laxalt held a multi-point lead in the race for Nevada's Senate seat Wednesday evening with tens of thousands of votes left to count and report from largely Democrat regions of the state.
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects
Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection over Republican Adam Laxalt, NBC News projects
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will defeat Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada Senate race, NBC News projected. The victory is a boost to Democrats in their bid to hold Senate control, as Nevada represented one of the GOP's best chances to pick up a seat. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto,...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran was defeated by Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022...
Nation waits on Nevada with Senate control on the line
The nation’s eyes are on Nevada. After Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) was declared the winner of Arizona’s Senate race Friday, control of the Senate could come down to neighboring Nevada, where officials continue counting ballots Saturday in a razor-close race. As of Saturday morning, Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto was trailing Republican Adam Laxalt by fewer than 900 votes.
Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory
Democrats will continue to control the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday was projected by CBS News to win a tight reelection race against Republican Adam Laxalt.In a speech Sunday, Cortez Masto said when "national pundits said I couldn't win, I knew Nevada would prove them wrong."Cortez Masto highlighted her support for first responders and labor unions, as well as her Latino heritage — her grandfather immigrated to Nevada from Mexico. And she said Nevada voters "rejected the far-right." "We rejected their conspiracies, their attacks on our workers, and their efforts to restrict...
Nevada's Laxalt concedes to Cortez Masto days after midterm election Senate race is called
Republican U.S. Senate candidate for the state of Nevada Adam Laxalt has conceded to Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, saying an election challenge "would not alter the ultimate outcome." Laxalt posted the concession statement on Twitter Tuesday morning. Cortez-Masto was projected to keep her seat by the Fox News...
Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate
Adam Laxalt, the Republican former Nevada attorney general who said the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” conceded his loss Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, declared his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the winner...
Trump-Backed Nevada GOP Senate Candidate Concedes Loss
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada conceded on Tuesday that he lost, issuing statements saying that he won’t contest the result but calling mail-in balloting a “tactic” that tilted the balance. “I am confident that any challenge...
Senate to move forward with Respect for Marriage Act
A bill protecting same sex marriage is one step closer to becoming federal law. With the backing of all senate Democrats and 12 Republicans, the legislation got the 60 votes needed to move forward.
