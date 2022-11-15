Read full article on original website
Related
High prices for ski slopes send possible guests looking to save money
TAHOE — Skiers are looking for chances to save money as the cost of entry to resorts becomes more expensive.The combination of high gas prices, inflation, and the rising cost of lift tickets may have a guest paying hundreds of dollars for a winter vacation.At Palisades Ski Resort, a daily lift ticket for one adult will cost between $119 to $195 and $107 to $176 for teens.Heavenly Mountain Ski Resorts and its partnered restored are leaning on multiday passes."When our customers commit in advance, it provides a much more stable business environment for us," said Chief Operating Officer of Heavenly Mountain Tom Fortune.Getting to Tahoe is costly too. A round-trip from Sacramento to Tahoe will cost an average driver at least $60.Kirstin Guinn, Marketing Director, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, says there are ways to make a Tahoe trip on a budget."If you can come up on a Thursday or Friday, and even if you end up staying for the weekend and making it a multiday trip, those days in the middle of the week will be more affordable," she said.Glenn also says there are cheaper alternatives to skiing, such as nordic skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding.
How to avoid impending holiday travel disruptions
After a tumultuous summer of air travel delays and cancellations, fall air travel has been remarkably placid. Face mask mandates have long ended, and the two most active hurricane season months brought just one major storm, Hurricane Ian, to the continental United States, as well as a late-season Category 1 storm, Hurricane Nicole. This has mostly kept the airlines under the radar for problems and issues that directly impact travelers.
France 24
‘No more snow’: Climate change spells end for French ski resorts
A ski lift in the French Alpine town of Saint-Firmin was demolished at the end of October, more than 15 years after going out of business due to a lack of snow – a problem set to confront a growing number of ski resorts in the years ahead as climate changes hits hard. However, a group hope the sites can now be returned to nature, and begin sustainable, year-round tourism to replace skiing.
Five California Locations Rank As 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S
Timeout listed the best places in the entire country to spend the season.
The best National Parks in the Midwest
Between vast badlands, prairies, lakes and caves, the best National Parks in the Midwest protect some of the most inspiring landscapes in the heart of the US
With Summer Over, Why Is Gas Still So Expensive Here In Montana?
Remember a few months back when we were paying about 5 dollars a gallon for regular unleaded here in Montana? Do you also remember when the "experts" said that we would see a significant drop in the price?. Well, Montanans are still waiting. According to AAA, the average for regular...
What are the worst airports to fly into during winter?
With holiday travel outlooks expecting a return to near-normal levels following the pandemic, millions are expected to fly for the holidays.
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters
Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist just ranked "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
First Ski Resort to Open for the Season in Canada Has People Pumped
As temperatures drop and the snow starts to fall up north, ski season is finally starting to take off. Popular ski resorts from all over the world are beginning to open for the year. The first ski resort to open for the season in Canada is also one of the country's most popular- the Sunshine Village Resort in Banff, Alberta.
Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US stores on Thursday
The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink.
Wasted food, hungry Americans – is donating surplus produce a solution?
As the Mar Vista Farmers Market in Los Angeles came to an end, a small team of volunteers in bright orange aprons handed out large cardboard boxes to be filled with unsold heirloom tomatoes, apricots, berries, green peppers, lettuce and eggplants that would have otherwise gone to waste. After being weighed and cataloged, the boxes were stacked into neat piles and picked up by three local organizations that serve people in need.
moderncampground.com
Camping vs. Economic Uncertainty: Campgrounds Can Stay Resilient in 2023, Says KOA CFO
As 2023 approaches in a couple of months, economic uncertainty is one of the industry’s biggest fears for campground owners. However, Chris Scheer, CFO of Kampgrounds of America (KOA), said during the 2022 KOA Convention & Expo Opening General Session that “camping is resilient,” especially in an economic recession.
chulavistatoday.com
AAA predicts 49 million people will hit the road for Thanksgiving
The American Automobile Association predicts more than 49 million people will hit the road for Thanksgiving, becoming the third busiest year recorded. According to the AAA, more than 54.6 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. This year's prediction is a 1.5 % increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.
natureworldnews.com
Persistent Snowy Weather to Cause Potential Travel Chaos in the Rockies
Snowy weather will continue to blanket the Rocky Mountains with thick snow and cold temperatures in the remainder of the current week, according to weather forecasters, who also predicted the cold weather can cause travel chaos for the upcoming Thanksgiving national holiday next week. The short-range forecast suggested travelers to...
2 Colorado Cities Ranked on Best Places to Travel in 2023 List
Many are aware that most Colorado destinations are the most beautiful in the world, but now there's a ranking to prove it. Travel Lemming recently released a list of "50 Best Places to Travel in 2023" and two locations in Colorado were ranked. Colorado is One of the Best Places...
denver7.com
Several states provide free all-terrain wheelchairs at national parks
Several U.S. national parks are helping outdoor enthusiasts who have mobility issues get around with the help of all-terrain power wheelchairs. In a press release, Georgia's Department of Natural Resources announced they've partnered with The Aimee Copeland Foundation to provide chairs free of charge at 10 state parks, historic sites, and a wildlife center.
Gas prices down, but still at record high for Thanksgiving
GasBuddy projects the national average for gas prices on Thanksgiving Day to be $3.68.
Comments / 0