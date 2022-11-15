On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 7:52 AM, the Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 block of Donna Drive. When officers arrived, they determined there were two victims; one still on scene that was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and a second victim that had already been transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

