WSFA
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. That shooting occurred during a domestic incident. David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan Police. As they struggled over a gun,...
wdhn.com
Two injured in Dothan shooting after son pulls gun to protect mother, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Two are in the hospital after police say a son tried to protect his mother by shooting at a man she was fighting with, per the Dothan Police Department. Around 7:52 a.m. Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 Block of Donna Drive.
dothanpd.org
Domestic Incident Leaves Two People Shot
On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 7:52 AM, the Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 block of Donna Drive. When officers arrived, they determined there were two victims; one still on scene that was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and a second victim that had already been transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
wtvy.com
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
wtvy.com
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
wdhn.com
Bond denied and trial set for McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An Ozark man accused of killing two teenagers in the late 1990s has been denied bond, and his trial date has been set, per court documents. According to court documents, the bond for accused murderer Coley McCraney has been denied by Judge William Filmore. McCraney’s trial...
WTVM
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
wtvy.com
Dothan police chief reacts to parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday morning, a shooting occurred at the National Peanut Festival Parade. One was killed and another injured. Dothan Police Chief Will Benny tells News 4 Dothan is not the small, sleepy town anymore that it once was years ago. Dothan has grown into a major...
wtvy.com
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
Gunfire erupts at Alabama peanut parade; 1 killed, 1 wounded as thousands flee in terror
Gunshots erupted at the end of a south Alabama city’s signature annual event, a parade capping off the National Peanut Festival, leaving one person dead, another wounded and sending terrified spectators ducking for cover. With thousands of people lining the streets of Dothan on Saturday, the parade was nearing...
wdhn.com
Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
Multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against Alabama principal after student hit by truck
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A lawsuit has been filed against the Enterprise Board of Education and an elementary principal after being accused of neglecting the safety of a child who was hit by a truck while walking home from school. Jessica Bassett, the mother of the victim 6-year-old Frankie Bassett, is accusing the Enterprise Board of […]
wdhn.com
Dothan pastor set to enter guilty plea on federal charges
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan pastor, who is accused of multiple federal charges, is set to enter a guilty plea, per court documents. According to Glasgow’s Attorney Derek Yarbrough, Kenneth Glasgow will plead guilty to all of his federal charges which include tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug charges.
wtvy.com
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow will plead guilty to federal drug charges, according to a court filing by his attorneys. Other charges would likely be resolved in a presumed plea deal with Department of Justice prosecutors. Those charges accuse Glasgow of failing to report over $400,000 of...
wdhn.com
Victim identified in deadly Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The person found lying dead in the roadway from a fatal gunshot wound has been identified. Police have identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 36, Dothan. Police continue to look for possible suspects involved in the shooting. Around 5:30 p.m., Dothan Police responded to a...
wtvy.com
Dothan community members react to uptick in gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are a lot of raw emotions after Saturday’s shooting at the National Peanut Festival parade. Many, including Dothan Police Chief Will Benny, are upset with recent gun violence. “It’s beyond ridiculous, in my opinion,” expressed Torria Parson, a Dothan resident. “It’s beyond ridiculous and...
Dothan police adding extra security at National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
oppnewsonline.com
Coffee County woman convicted on drug charges
On Tuesday, a Covington County jury convicted a Coffee County woman of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The seven-woman, five-man jury deliberated a short time before finding Yesha James, 31, guilty of possessing cocaine and the synthetic controlled substance commonly referred to as spice. Circuit Judge Benjamin M. Bowden presided over the case. The State was represented at trial by Chief Assistant District Attorney Grace Jeter.
Former Wiregrass principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva County Highway 87, near Samson in […]
