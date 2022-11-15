Read full article on original website
IGN
We Breakdown & Play with New Competitive Cards/Decks from Pokemon Silver Tempest - Let’s Play Lounge
Frosted Caribou returns and we open Pokemon booster packs from Pokemon: Silver Tempest & we breakdown the best competitive cards that are competition-ready. Finally, we introduce two new competitive decks from Silver Tempest in a Let’s Play and it’s all brought to you by the Pokémon Company International.
NME
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
GamesRadar
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Top Video Games This Holiday Season; Show Your Kids (Gamer) This List!
2022 has been a killer year for games; Stray, The Quarry, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and Elden Ring; just to name a few. Well as we enter the holiday season, I wanted to do a little homework to help make your gift giving for kids, and gamers alike, super easy this year. So here it is...
ComicBook
Could Pokemon Journeys Give Us the Perfect Ending for Ash?
Pokemon Journeys sure feels like an end to Ash Ketchum's journey. First beginning his career as a Pokemon trainer over twenty tour years ago in our time, though in the universe it seems as though he hasn't aged a day, the anime hero was able to achieve his dream of becoming the world champion thanks to this latest season. Overtaking Leon in the Masters 8 Tournament and taking the crown, Ash has yet to be confirmed to be the star of the Pokemon anime moving forward, and maybe that's ok.
ComicBook
Pokemon Finally Brings Ash's Classic Pokemon Back to the Anime: Watch
Pokemon's anime has finally made good on Ash Ketchum's 25 year long journey by having him become the world champion in the newest episode of the series, and the occasion was celebrated in quite the huge way by bringing back all of Ash's classic Pokemon favorites to help Pikachu in a huge moment. Ash has been spending his time in Pokemon Journeys working his way up through the World Coronation Series, and he ended up taking on his biggest challenge yet with the grand finals of this tournament pitting him against the undefeated champion Leon in the process.
TechRadar
Pokemon needs a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-scale reinvention
Pokemon needs a renaissance. The pocket monsters themselves are a visual delight, and the intricate choice-driven battle system continues to provide all sorts of meaningful decision points for players. But the series’ formula is beginning to show its age. Every three years, a new mainstream Pokemon title is released....
GamesRadar
Best two-player Switch games that let you team up with a friend or family member
Play along with another person with these best two-player Switch games
IGN
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Dracthyr Evoker Explained
World of Warcraft’s first ever race and class combination, the Dracthyr Evoker, has arrived with the Dragonflight expansion. Formidable foes and invaluable allies, discover how their dual appearance and unique character strengths can impact the way you play. Sponsored by Blizzard. Soar to adventurous new heights with World of...
comicon.com
TiMi Studio Group And Tencent Games Shows Off ‘Honor Of Kings: World’ Gameplay
Developer TiMi Studio Group teams up with Tencent Games for a gameplay reveal of their new title, Honor of Kings: World. Announced last month, Honor of Kings: World is an open-world action RPG based on the existing Honor of Kings video game. This is the second look at gameplay, which...
The best Marvel Snap decks for all players
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Marvel Snap is one of the best card games for mobile, and it's reviewed quite well, but despite its accessibility, you may struggle with building a deck. While your first deck will take you through the first couple of ranks, you'll need to change up your strategy to reach victory.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Adding 2021's Most Controversial Game
What is arguably the most controversial game that launched in 2021 will finally be making its way to Xbox Game Pass. Over the past few months, numerous titles that launched last year have slowly been coming to the Xbox subscription service. Some of these games in question have included Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, and Deathloop, to name a few. And while most of these projects that came to Game Pass were quite well-received, this new addition might not be met with as much excitement.
After brief scare, Destiny 2 still works on Steam Deck when running Windows
A recent post showed an error message that indicated Destiny 2 was not supported on Steam Deck when the handheld was running Windows.
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Free Title Update 3 launching soon
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak will be receiving its third free title update soon, containing new monsters, weapons, and more. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Title Update 3 Release Date: November 24, 2022. The third Free Title Update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes out on November 24, 2022. It is...
ComicBook
PS Plus Subscribers Are Getting One of the Best Games of All Time Next Week
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon have access to one of the best and most influential games of all time next week. And by some, we mean PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers, the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. In other words, if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, the standard tier, you're out of luck. If you're a PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscriber on PS4 and PS5, you're in luck though, and can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on November 15. How long the PS3-era classic is going to be available via PS Plus, we don't know. That information is not divulged, but it's an unexpected addition given that it's a game from Bethesda, which is now owned by Xbox, PlayStation's space rival.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
GamesRadar
One of the most successful mobile games ever is getting a RPG console spin-off
Honor of Kings World brings the card battler to consoles through a new lens
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Adds New Pokemon to Roster
Pokemon Unite has a new roster addition. The popular MOBA-style game has added Sableye as its newest Pokemon, adding a new Supporter-type Pokemon to its roster. This is a Pokemon built around stealth and hindering opponents, with most of its core moves designed not for direct attack. Sableye's Shadow Sneak ability allows it to turn invisible and gain movement speed, which in essence gives Sableye the ability to spy on opponents. Meanwhile, Sableye also has access to Feint Attack, a move that places fake Aeos Energy on the ground. Players who pick up the fake Aeos Energy are slowed, making them more vulnerable to attack. Sableye's other attacks include Knock Off, which stuns opponents and causes them to drop Aeos Energy, and Confuse Ray, which deals damage and "confuses" an enemy Pokemon. Any Pokemon confused by Confuse Ray will target ally Pokemon first, followed by Wild Pokemon, and then enemy Pokemon.
