The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
‘Crushing Metal': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Phantom Lord’ In Honor of the Zazulas
On the heels of releasing the full download of their recent old-school show in Florida, Metallica have started to unleash pro-shot videos of their performance, too, starting with the epic "Phantom Lord." As he was introducing the classic Kill 'Em All track to the crowd, James Hetfield said, "The title...
Watch Cliff Burton Jam ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ in His Pre-Metallica Band
The late Cliff Burton's songwriting contributions to Metallica sometimes seem under-appreciated. But before the early Metallica bassist tragically died in a 1986 tour bus crash, Burton infused Metallica's arrangements with a musical flair all his own. That much is unmistakable in a video of Burton competing in a 1981 "Battle...
Metallica Celebrate the Zazulas With Unforgettable Old-School Concert
Over the course of a weekend near the end of 2021, Metallica celebrated their 40-year career with two concerts that spanned their entire catalog from Kill 'Em All to Hardwired...to Self-Destruct. There were no special guests or major surprises at the shows. Instead, the anniversary celebrations were all about Metallica, their music and their fans.
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
Watch Gen Z teens listen to Slipknot for the very first time and become very confused
"Slipknot...sometimes you just 'gotta shhhh" and "seems so lit" are a few of our favourite Gen Z reactions to Slipknot in this new reaction video. Can you remember where you were when you heard Slipknot for the first time? Did you think their music was mere hideous "screaming" made by strange men wearing nightmarish masks or was your life changed for the better? If your answer was the latter, then we assume you're a metalhead to this day.
Watch Corey Taylor absolutely, definitely, undisputedly neither confirm nor deny Slipknot are playing Download 2023
"That'll get people p**sed off" says Corey Taylor, as he addresses rumours about Slipknot playing Download Festival next year
NME
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and more to play virtual Ozzfest 2022
Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, Megadeth and many more acts have been announced for Ozzfest 2022, which is taking place for the first time as a metaverse music festival. The hard rock music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has today (October 7) announced its full artist line-up, which also includes Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Guitar World Magazine
Jimmy Page recalls the time he played with Brian May, Iron Maiden and parody metallers Bad News
Jimmy Page has taken to Instagram to share a photograph of himself, alongside Brian May, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris and Dave Murray and British comedy metal band Bad News. The latter was a parody rock band formed by the comedians Adrian Edmonson, Nigel Planer, Rik Mayall and...
Metallica, the Zazulas and Megaforce: How Thrash Went Mainstream
Metallica may have been nothing more than a flash in the pan without the help of Marsha and Jonny Zazula, two deeply insightful business people with a dedication to the underground rock scene. The founders of Megaforce Records died about a year apart: Marsha in January 2021 and Jonny in...
Grammys 2023: Machine Gun Kelly nominated for Best Rock Album; Ghost, Muse, Turnstile nominated for Best Metal Performance
The 2023 Grammy Awards nominees have been announced - here's everything you need to know
Kid Who Played Metallica With Foo Fighters Shares How Dave Grohl + Co. Impacted Him
Collier Cash, who had the rare opportunity to cover Metallica onstage with Foo Fighters when he was 10 years old in 2018, recently recapped how that experience changed his life and continues to inspire him. The performance, a video of which which went viral on social media, comes from a...
Metal Maria Ferrero Celebrates the Zazulas, Picks Dream Old-School Metallica Setlist
"Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha." The band shared those words on social media following the death of Jon Zazula, better known as Jonny Z, earlier this year. It was an especially painful moment for Metallica, and the entire heavy metal world, as they were still grieving the loss of Marsha just a year earlier.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
A thrash metal drummer is suing Elon Musk for $56 billion
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is facing an almighty lawsuit courtesy of a former thrash metal drummer with a serious bone to pick. Elon Musk isn't getting the greatest publicity in the world this week following the controversial Twitter takeover that has seen him introduce a bizarre new verification system, fire numerous important employees and suffer resignations from others.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
