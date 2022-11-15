Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Aberdeen Parks, Recreation, & Forestry asking the public to avoid parks damaged by the ice storm
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Regarding the damaged trees in the city park areas, as well as, Wylie Park the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is aware of the damage. We are asking the public to please avoid these areas of damage until we are able to get into the park areas and clean them up. Our current focus is on the cleanup of the streets and boulevard areas.
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen Yelduz Shriners host first ‘Feztival of Trees’ fundraiser
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Yelduz Shriners are branching out with a new holiday fundraiser called the Feztival of Trees. ”We do fundraisers all year long, but this is a big one. It’s the first one, so it’s kind of exciting. We turned the Shrine Center into a winter wonderland,” said Steve Gehring, Potentate of Yelduz in Aberdeen.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford Aberdeen pediatricians see early spike of RSV
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at Sanford in Aberdeen say RSV is making the rounds early this year. Mikel Minor of Aberdeen is just 17 months old. He began coughing and running a fever in late October, but his symptoms eventually grew worse. ”Some of his breathing started...
KELOLAND TV
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities locate second person of interest in man’s disappearance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen police have located a man after offering a reward for information on his location. On Monday, the department asked for help to find 38-year old Kyle Three Legs, who they say is one of two people seen with Simon Deng on October 23, the same night Deng went missing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police gain custody of suspect in Aberdeen’s missing person case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of one of the two suspects wanted out of Aberdeen’s missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Officials locate 1 of 2 people of interest in missing person case
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Just before 3:30 p.m. CT, Aberdeen Police announced one of two people of interest in a disappearance has been found. According to the Aberdeen Police Department, Simon D. Deng went missing from his residence in Aberdeen on Oct. 23. He was seen that evening with...
Comments / 0