ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Regarding the damaged trees in the city park areas, as well as, Wylie Park the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is aware of the damage. We are asking the public to please avoid these areas of damage until we are able to get into the park areas and clean them up. Our current focus is on the cleanup of the streets and boulevard areas.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO