The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge entered free agency as one of the most coveted hitters of all-time after he broke Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs in a season. After putting up one of the best seasons at the plate in the entire history of the MLB, plenty of teams will surely be competing with the […] The post RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Report: It’s Dansby Swanson or bust for the Braves in free agency
The MLB offseason is going to have a ton of movement from its biggest stars, and the Braves are sure to be involved once again. Last winter, the club was embroiled in rumors surrounding Freddie Freeman; Braves Country should be prepared for something similar to unfold with Dansby Swanson. Atlanta’s biggest hole is undoubtedly at shortstop, and Swanson is the most obvious candidate. Or is he?
Yardbarker
Mets stunned by Braves in projected Jacob deGrom deal, via MLB insider
MLB offseason buzz and speculation are in full swing. For the New York Mets, their most polarizing free agent, starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom, has been an obvious talking point in projections by analysts and fans alike all offseason. New York Mets Jacob deGrom signs with Atlanta Braves for just two...
ClutchPoints
Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel
The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
ClutchPoints
1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason
The New York Yankees are hoping to rebuff the roster ahead of the 2023 MLB season and stage a run to the World Series. While the primary task in the offseason will be re-signing Aaron Judge on a mega deal, the Yankees will need to do much more than that if they want to return […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Already Shut Down A Major Trade Rumor
Ronald Acuna Jr. played through much pain during the 2022 season. The 24-year-old was coming off of a torn ACL that knocked him out for the back half of the 2021 season and caused him to miss the Atlanta Braves‘ World Series run. Acuna hit .266 with 15 home...
Yardbarker
Mets Analyst Fears Potential Jacob deGrom Destination
Jacob deGrom may be the top starting pitcher available on the free agent market. Along with Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon, deGrom is expected to draw the most interest from suitors. The New York Mets will be in constant talks with their ace as they attempt to retain him. However,...
Yardbarker
Former Braves top prospect has been designated for assignment
Especially in Atlanta, Toussaint really shined at times and looked like a guy who could be a frontline starter going forward. Now, he has been let go by the Angels. He could still be outrighted to the minor leagues after being removed from the 40-man roster, but I’d be willing to bet someone gambles on his potential. If someone can unlock him, they’re going to have a special player on their hands. Best of luck, Touki.
New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11
Following Week 10’s upset loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints sit last in the NFC South with a record of 3-7. Head coach Dennis Allen spoke earlier this week about a possible change at quarterback, but as of Wednesday, a final decision has been made. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen […] The post New Orleans Saints make Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston decision for Week 11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ACC Quarterback Is Reportedly Out For Rest Of The Season
Georgia Tech will have to finish out the regular season without freshman quarterback Zach Pyron. Pyron, who landed hard on his shoulder during the Yellow Jackets' loss to Miami on Saturday, suffered a broken clavicle on the play, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pyron played in the last three games...
ClutchPoints
Mariners acquire slugger Teoscar Hernandez from Blue Jays in blockbuster trade
The Seattle Mariners have acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Hernandez is a 2-time Silver Slugger award winner and 2021 All-Star. Seattle is fresh off of a playoff season but they are now setting their sights on reaching the World Series. Hernandez profiles as a powerful right-handed bat that […] The post Mariners acquire slugger Teoscar Hernandez from Blue Jays in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his […] The post Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees
It is never too early for the Houston Astros to make roster plans for the 2023 MLB season. The Astros, who have just won the 2022 World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic in six games, have a glaring need in the infield — particularly an everyday first baseman. One player […] The post RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bryce Harper makes elbow surgery decision after Phillies World Series loss, but there’s a catch
Bryce Harper, who was strictly limited to DH duties due to injury during the postseason, has elected to undergo surgery on his elbow, per Todd Zolecki. According to Zolecki, Harper will have UCL surgery next week. The Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger’s timetable for 2023 is unknown, as it has yet to be revealed whether he’s receiving […] The post Bryce Harper makes elbow surgery decision after Phillies World Series loss, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Jim Bowden predicts Braves land Jacob deGrom and Kenley Jansen
MLB free agency just began last Thursday, so we haven’t had any blockbuster signings, but that didn’t stop Jim Bowden of The Athletic from throwing out what he described as ‘silly’ predictions. Bowden had 25 of them and several involved the Braves — two of which had Atlanta targeting some veteran pitchers, signing both Jacob deGrom and Kenley Jansen on lucrative deals.
Justin Verlander drops cryptic hint on whether there is a chance for him to return to Astros
Justin Verlander is still one of the best pitchers today, and he cemented that with a 2022 Cy Young Award which he won in unanimous fashion. With another Cy Young in the bag, the focus on Verlander now shifts to where exactly will the future Hall of Famer play next. Verlander is a free agent […] The post Justin Verlander drops cryptic hint on whether there is a chance for him to return to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
NL Cy Young hopeful Julio Urias receives bode of confidence from Dodgers’ Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers’ catcher Will Smith had a better view than anybody else of NL Cy Young hopeful Julio Urias in 2022. Smith joined MLB Network’s MLB Now to discuss Urias’ impressive season prior to the official Cy Young announcement. “Julio Urias is special,” Smith said. “He’s got really good stuff, 3 really good pitches… […] The post NL Cy Young hopeful Julio Urias receives bode of confidence from Dodgers’ Will Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
