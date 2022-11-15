ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

There’s A Hidden Mural Behind The Wallpaper At Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Graceland was once the iconic home of Elvis Presley, but now it serves as a museum dedicated to his life. Elvis had some eclectic tastes when designing the famous home and fans love to learn more about his style, especially the hidden upstairs. For instance, did you know that there is actually something hidden behind the wallpaper in the foyer?
Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction

Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
Elvis Presley's Final Days: King of Rock and Roll 'Could Not Be Saved' Days Before Tragic Death

Elvis Presley's death was unavoidable, as his fiancée herself, Ginger Alden, believed the King of Rock and Roll could not be saved anymore. Presley spent the rest of his life with Alden after asking to be his wife before his death. Although she refused to move in after two months of dating, she knew what the singer went through and why she thought his passing could not be eschewed.
‘I’m A Rock Star Now!’ Dolly Parton Joins The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, and she made the most of the honor. The country legend celebrated the special occasion by performing a brand-new song, aptly titled “Rockin.'” Clad in a bejeweled black leather outfit, Parton played an electric guitar and went into full rock-star mode for the gala event in Los Angeles, where she even performed alongside Judas Priest rocker Rob Halford for a collaboration most probably never imagined.
