Read full article on original website
Related
Guilty Plea For ‘Dice Game’ Murder in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a surprise guilty plea today from the man accused of killing a Rochester man during an argument over a dice game. 29-year-old Derek Days entered into a plea agreement this morning and admitted to a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge stemming from the shooting death of 28-year-old Todd Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man during an altercation in downtown Rochester in the early morning hours of June 6th of last year. Days had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges later this month.
Rochester PD Arrests Armed Man at Apache Mall After Threats Call
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police arrested an armed Illinois man at the Apache Mall Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were made aware of a man in the mall who had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend that he had two common children with around 5:40 p.m. Responding officers identified 22-year-old Jalen Davis as the man described in the emergency call.
Man and Woman Found Dead in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Rochester apartment over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the parents of a 22-year-old woman requested a welfare check after not hearing from their daughter since November 3. The woman also had not posted on social media.
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
Grand Meadow Woman Charged With Torching Husband’s New Tractor
Grand Meadow, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Grand Meadow woman accused of arson. 54-year-old Phyllis Gregerson was arraigned today in Mower County Court on a first-degree arson charge and a felony count of terroristic threats. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
Work-From-Home Scam Costs Byron Woman Thousands
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Byron woman is out nearly $4,000 after she reportedly fell victim to a work-from-home scam. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said the apparent scam began when the woman was offered a remote work position on LinkedIn from a Florida-based company called Exactech. The woman told a sheriff’s deputy she received two checks totaling $4,500 and was instructed to send money to the company to cover the costs of remote-work supplies.
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
Chain-Reaction Crash Near St. Charles Injures Child, Teen
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- State troopers responded to a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles east of St. Charles late Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report indicates 71-year-old Dale Hinckley of Chatfield was waiting to make a left turn in a Chevy Silverado off eastbound Hwy. 14 in the eastern outskirts of St. Charles. Another eastbound Chevy Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Carter Burt of Utica, was stopped behind Hinckley’s pick-up.
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
What Happens When You’re ‘Minnesota Nice’ at a Busy Intersection
We're fairly easy-going here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? 'Minnesota Nice' is a real thing-- but it doesn't have any place at this busy Rochester intersection. While this phenomenon could likely take place at several Rochester intersections, I'm specifically talking the intersection of 9th Street Northwest and West Circle Drive-- adjacent to the Kwik Trip, just off Highway 14.
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
First Accumulating Snow of the Season Possible in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first accumulating snowfall of the season is possible in Rochester this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse predicts light snowfall will occur on-and-off Monday through Thursday. Forecasters say Rochester has a 97% chance of seeing at least two inches of snow this week. Heavier snow...
Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
12 Celebrities That Received Care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
Owatonna Hosting giveHOPE Concert Benefit for Transitional Housing
Julie Anderson, the Executive Director of Transitional Housing of Steele County, shares that the giveHOPE Concert to Benefit Transitional Housing will be occurring this month!. Local musicians will gather Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Owatonna High School Auditorium for the annual giveHOPE Concert, benefiting Transitional Housing of Steele County. There will be a free-will offering during the concert.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Light Up Southern Minnesota — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays For a Chance to Win $500 Cash!
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Good Day for Soup, Where to Get a Great Bowl in Owatonna
I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota autumn days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
Minnesota Greenhouse Expanding Into Cucumbers
OWATONNA (WJON News) - A Minnesota-based fresh vegetable grower is expanding into another crop. Bushel Boy, the Owatonna-based grower of fresh tomatoes and strawberries is expanding its lineup to include cucumbers. Bushel Boy began 32 years ago producing tomatoes for upper Midwest markets. Two years ago, they started growing strawberries...
Southeast Minnesota Couple Finds a Huge Diamond on Vacation
What a wild vacation this must have turned into! A couple from southeast Minnesota was on a road trip for their 10th anniversary when they found a huge diamond while in Arkansas. The couple, Jessica and Seth Erickson are actually from Chatfield. During their road trip, they stopped at this...
Power 96
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0