Read full article on original website
Wilhelmina D. Myles
2d ago
Glad to hear the Magic City Classic will continue to be held at Legion Field for several more years! 👍 Go Hornets! 🐝
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
‘It’s a dry forest’ with men throwing matches: A history of homicide in Birmingham
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. A new city built on coal and iron ore mining, steel mills and railroads, Birmingham was violent from its...
wbrc.com
A creek runs through it
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
wbrc.com
Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts state of the economy breakfast
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosted its annual state of the economy breakfast Tuesday. Guest speakers told the audience that they’re hopeful we are not inching closer to a recession. Business leaders, educators and others gathered at the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown...
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham to open warming station ahead of freezing temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is partnering with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public ahead of the below-freezing temperatures beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 19. Those needing a warm shelter can go to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue...
Bham Now
Now the News: 12 new businesses open in Birmingham, YMCA closing its 4th Ave location + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We’re kicking off a new week with all of the latest happenings, including some exciting new businesses, a new jazz lounge and Alabama’s first downhill mountain biking park. Keep reading for all the deets. 12 exciting new businesses in Birmingham including Biscuit Love. Birmingham is...
wbrc.com
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
wbrc.com
USFL Birmingham Stallions announce kickoff date for second season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the United States Football League (USFL):. Champion Stallions will kickoff their title defense on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Protective Stadium. Fans can lock in priority access to 2023 Stallions games by visiting Ticketmaster to make a season ticket deposit for $25. After registering, fans will be contacted about seating preferences and package pricing.
wbrc.com
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully, no one was injured when a building in Mountain Brook Village caught fire early Wednesday morning according to fire officials. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Ray and Poyner building. Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire...
wbrc.com
Brand new veterans facility is headed to the city of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 50 acres will be used to give veterans the contacts and services they need to get back on their feet. Alana Centilli serves as president of the facility and she says she wished there was something like this when here son returned him. Daniel served in the Marines in Afghanistan when he struck by explosive device in 2012.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue
Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
Birmingham, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Cullman High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on November 15, 2022, 17:30:00. The Minor High School basketball team will have a game with Cornerstone Schools of Alabama on November 15, 2022, 17:30:00.
wbrc.com
City council votes to bring scooter-sharing company to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There will soon be another way to get around the city of Birmingham after the city council approved an agreement to bring another scooter-sharing company to the city. The council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the micro-mobility company, Lime, to begin operations in the...
wbrc.com
UAB, UA and Auburn offering free hygiene products
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some colleges in Alabama are making new strides in addressing period poverty on their campuses. UAB, Auburn and the University of Alabama are offering free feminine hygiene products to students. Auburn and UA recently launched pilot programs to provide these products for free to students and...
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills Fire hosts hands-on training conference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now, firefighters are getting some intense training at the old Days Inn property located on Highway 31 in Vestavia Hills. The hotel will soon be demolished but for now, it’s a place for a hands-on training conference they’re calling Hotel Hot. Fire personnel...
wbrc.com
Leaders discuss need for more warming centers in Gadsden
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Gadsden say they need more warming stations and shelters. Homelessness is a big issue and they want to address it. Gadsden has four daytime shelters and one overnight, but with lower temperatures, especially at night, there’s a need for more. People can...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham announces an internet subsidy program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is helping inform residents about a federal subsidy for internet service by launching the Connect 99 campaign. “Having the ability to connect to high-speed internet is now a basic need,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We are thrilled that our federal government is providing this service and want to do all we can to make sure eligible residents in all 99 neighborhoods have access to this resource.”
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members
On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
Comments / 6