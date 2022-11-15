Read full article on original website
Police release photos, video of suspect wanted in fatal shooting outside South Los Angeles meat market
Police on Wednesday released images and video showing a man wanted for a shooting outside a meat market in South Los Angeles that left one person dead and two others wounded last month. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, just east of Royalty Market, […]
Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
LAPD release surveillance images of South LA murder suspect
LOS ANGELES - Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a man they say killed one person and shot two others outside a party last month. The murder happened back on Oct. 23 just before 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three people were standing outside a birthday party, by their cars in the 300 block of East 62nd Street in South Los Angeles. That's when the suspect walked up and shot the three victims. One of the those victims was killed, the other two survived. The suspect then drove away in the dead person's 2007 Mercedes-Benz, according to LAPD.
Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash
This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
2 people stabbed, including a 9-year-old, in Target in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - Two people were stabbed, including a 9-year-old child, and a third person was punched inside a Target in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 7th Street and Figueroa Street Tuesday night. LAPD told FOX 11's crew on the scene that the young boy and a 25-year-old woman were both stabbed by a suspect, believed to be homeless, in the store.
Police shoot, kill person in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - One person was shot and killed by Santa Ana Police officers Wednesday afternoon. Santa Ana Police reported the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 100 block of South McClay Street. Officials have not released any information about what led up to the shooting, just that...
Suspect shot by security after stabbing three people inside Target in Downtown L.A.
Authorities are investigating a series of stabbings that led to security guards shooting the suspect inside of a Target in Downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening.
Whittier crash: Video shows graphic view of SUV slamming into law-enforcement recruits
New surveillance video shows a wrong-way driver slamming into a group of law-enforcement recruits in Whittier on Wednesday.
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
Suspected stolen car leads CHP on chase across LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A driver accused of stealing a car lead authorities on an hours-long chase across Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was first over the scene on the 405 Freeway in the Torrance area Tuesday around 11 p.m. as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase. The suspect then merged on the 110 Freeway before exiting the freeway in San Pedro.
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
Woman shot to death in DTLA apartment building formerly used as a hotel
LOS ANGELES – A woman was fatally shot in a downtown Los Angeles apartment building, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. The victim died at the scene of the shooting at about 11 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on...
Foot chase leads to transient woman’s arrest
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies chased a 24-year-old transient woman suspected of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walgreens store in Canyon Country, LASD officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. at...
Ex-husband of Simi Valley woman found dead formally charged with her murder
The ex-husband of the Simi Valley mother of two who was found dead over the weekend has been formally charged with her murder.
Man allegedly killed by his neighbor wielding a bat in his driveway
A 74-year-old homeowner was killed in his driveway in Whittier on Saturday night after neighbors say he got into a confrontation with the attacker who struck him with a bat.
LACoFD firefighters on scene of Whittier crash early
Twenty five law enforcement cadets were injured when a wrong-way driver plowed through their running formation. Firefighters from the nearby station jumped into action before 911 was even called.
