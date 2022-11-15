ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Best Buy deal cuts $200 off one of our favorite budget Android phones

By Michael L Hicks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gP3GB_0jAqVlM800

The Motorola Black Friday sale has kicked off, with nearly all of the most popular Moto phones available for hundreds off, including the Edge, Power, and Razr, up to $700 off its foldable flagship. But most Motorola fans are all about finding the right balance between price and features, and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) hits that balance — especially now that it's $200 off on Best Buy .

We have the Moto G Stylus 5G listed as our #1 best Motorola phone available today, chiefly down to its 6.8-inch 120Hz display backed by 8GB of RAM for solid, smooth performance. Our reviewer praised the phone for its dependable 2-day battery, surprisingly solid photography, NFC and 5G support, and (of course) the stylus.

If you're here for the stylus but are willing to compromise on quality to get a lower price, the Moto G Stylus (2022) costs just $180, a $120 discount . That model loses you 5G and NFC, drops to 6GB of RAM and Android 11 out of the box, and has a 90Hz refresh rate and half the storage. But you still get a giant display and battery, the same cameras and stylus, and security updates through early 2025. At this Black Friday price, it's a solid bargain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfB4J_0jAqVlM800

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022): was $499.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy
You don't have to pay for a fancy flagship if you want a 6.8-inch stylus-compatible display with smooth 120Hz scrolling. The Moto G Stylus 5G has all the essentials that cheaper Motorola phones abandon to save money. This deal will be available through November 16. It's our top choice for recommended Motorola phones, unless you're willing to pay extra for the Motorola Edge (currently $100 off ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngvZo_0jAqVlM800

Moto G Stylus (2022): was $299.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy
Who needs 5G? Not you if you want to save a little extra Black Friday money with this model! It downgrades in performance and screen quality, but still gives you all the Moto essentials like two-day battery life and that trusty stylus. You can snag the above deal for the original price of this phone, which we'd honestly recommend if you can afford it; but for sheer savings, this is among the better cheap Moto phones.

Interested in more early Black Friday deals on smartphones, earbuds, Chromebooks, and more? We've rounded up all of the savings worth your time!

Android Central

Android Central

