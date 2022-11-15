Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies searching for 17 year-old missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17 year-old Zaniyah Johnson. She is a foster child and has a PTSD medical condition, say deputies. The teen was last seen on Nov. 15 around her Joyce Street address in Sumter, say authorities. She was wearing...
Deputies asking for help locating Sumter teen
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old. 17-year-old Zaniyah Johnson was last seen near Joyce Street in Sumter on Tuesday, according to deputies. She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt with black and white plaid pajama pants...
South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant in Orangeburg County breaks ground
SANTEE, S.C. — South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant is being built in Orangeburg County. Over the past year, anticipation in the Santee community has been building leading up to Wednesday's groundbreaking. For peanut farmers in the tri-county, this means having a resource close to home. “We’re owned by...
abccolumbia.com
Clarendon County deputies searching for white truck possibly used in theft
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a white Chevrolet 2500 truck that was allegedly used to steal a trailer. Deputies say the truck was used on Nov. 15 to steal a trailer containing lawn mowers and lawn equipment...
16-year-old missing from Florence considered endangered, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old missing from Florence is considered endangered, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Zh’Yairiya Nishelle Blackwell was reported missing by family members, police said. Blackwell ran away from the 300 block of Troxel Boulevard in black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. According to police, Blackwell is 5-foot-2, […]
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
WIS-TV
Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby's Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober. "Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage. The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way...
Ridgeville police chief remembers Lavel Davis Jr. after deadly UVA shooting
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – People who live in the Ridgeville community are remembering former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. after he was killed in a shooting on Sunday. Davis was one of three U.Va football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage Sunday night after returning from an […]
A look back at two blocks of Columbia’s former Black Business District
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the past year, News 19 has taken a look back at some of Columbia's historic neighborhoods, but did you know there was a line of black businesses along several downtown streets that were once known as Columbia's Black Business District?. It was a thriving area...
Florence community comes together for bountiful harvest event to serve others
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence community came together Tuesday for the Bountiful Harvest Event at Northwest Park. The event’s mission was to bring neighbors together and have them package more than 200 free non-perishable Thanksgiving-themed boxes of food, called Greg’s Groceries. The boxes were available to residents in need for free. Boxes were also […]
abccolumbia.com
Lower Richland HS employee arrested
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student. Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning. Dr....
Efforts renew to increase safety at senior care facilities in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found. "She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said. Hudson said...
Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
WIS-TV
Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night shooting left a man dead Wednesday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Broad River Rd at Club Rose Gold. They investigated reports of a shooting and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Domestic violence shooting leads to barricaded incident in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 300 block of Westgate Drive in West Columbia was blocked off Tuesday morning as West Columbia Police investigated a situation involving a barricaded individual. The area is off Wattling Road, near Augusta Road/US 1, close to Exit 111 to I-26 in Lexington County. West...
coladaily.com
Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
wach.com
'Evil stuff': SC residents, community leaders speak out after deadly nightclub shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Some long-time Columbia residents and community leaders are up in arms about what they say is an increase in gun violence on Broad River Road after a deadly shooting happened at a popular nightclub in that area. Richland County deputies say a 34-year-old man was...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 3