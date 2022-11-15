ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Related
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies searching for 17 year-old missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17 year-old Zaniyah Johnson. She is a foster child and has a PTSD medical condition, say deputies. The teen was last seen on Nov. 15 around her Joyce Street address in Sumter, say authorities. She was wearing...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Deputies asking for help locating Sumter teen

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old. 17-year-old Zaniyah Johnson was last seen near Joyce Street in Sumter on Tuesday, according to deputies. She was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweatshirt with black and white plaid pajama pants...
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

16-year-old missing from Florence considered endangered, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old missing from Florence is considered endangered, according to the City of Florence Police Department. Zh’Yairiya Nishelle Blackwell was reported missing by family members, police said. Blackwell ran away from the 300 block of Troxel Boulevard in black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt. According to police, Blackwell is 5-foot-2, […]
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Former Richland One employee granted bond for alleged assault of student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge granted a personal recognizance bond for a woman charged with assaulting a Richland School District One student. Judge Tobias Ward Jr. granted Shermanda Thompson a personal recognizance bond of $1,087.50. The bond means she did not have to provide money to be released from jail but could lose the $1,087.50 if she fails to appear.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby's Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober. "Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage. The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lower Richland HS employee arrested

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student. Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning. Dr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A victim involved in a deadly crash in Goose Creek was identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified Horace Miller (30, of Moncks Corner) as the victim in the crash. The crash happened on Monday on US-52 and Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. Miller was transported to […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County coach says South Carolina football player killed in University of Virginia shooting wanted ‘to do great things’

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A University of Virginia football player from South Carolina who was among three people shot and killed Sunday night on campus had a “bright future” ahead of him, according to one of his former high school coaches, who called news of his death “devastating.” Wilson High School football coach Rodney […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WIS-TV

Overnight shooting leaves one dead at Broad River Rd club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A late-night shooting left a man dead Wednesday in Richland County. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 2200 block of Broad River Rd at Club Rose Gold. They investigated reports of a shooting and found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

