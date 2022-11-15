ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
KOCO

Looking at how much snow fell during winter storm Monday in Oklahoma

A winter storm moved through Oklahoma, leaving behind a lot of snow in the western part of the state. Below is a look at some of the snow total from across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the winter storm produced what he and the weather team expected. Because the snow was so heavy, Damon says it will melt deep into the soil over the next couple of days.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Milder then Another Shot of Cold

High pressure will help clear skies later tonight and bring abundant sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday pushing highs back into the upper 40s and 50s. Another cold front will usher in colder air Friday with a couple of flurries possible in northwest and west central Arkansas Friday night. Highs Friday will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Recapping Monday night’s snow

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday night’s snow system is out of Arkansas and now impacting parts of the Midwest. With the snow long gone, we are now getting dozens of snowfall reports from across Arkansas. As predicted, Monday night’s snowfall was dependent on elevation. The higher above sea...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.

We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
nwahomepage.com

Weather Blog: Expect the unexpected this winter

Our 2022-23 Winter Outlook is in, and the weather could be crazy as we transverse the next few months across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley!. Folklore is often a popular way to forecast the upcoming winter, and three of the most popular ones include the number of fogs in August, warm/cool average highs during the first week of August, and the woolly worm caterpillars color throughout fall.
KATV

Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area

ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible

Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
wdrb.com

SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...

It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
KENTUCKY STATE
actionnews5.com

Rain, sleet or wintry mix overnight gives way to a cold weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain will move in overnight a brief window for sleet or wintry mix in west TN and northeast AR from midnight to 4 AM. A quarter inch of rain is possible with lows above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots from Union City to Dyersburg to Blytheville could see a dusting but it’s not a guarantee. Winds will be north at 15-25 mph.
UNION CITY, TN
KTLO

Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
ARKANSAS STATE

