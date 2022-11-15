Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mild Today but Colder Air Coming Back Soon
Sunny and milder Wednesday for much of Arkansas but high temperatures still cooler than average for this time of year. With clear skies tonight temperatures will plunge into the upper teens and 20s. Another sunny and fairly mild day is on the way Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds and cold this afternoon; brighter times return tomorrow
The clouds want to be stubborn this afternoon, and so does the cold air. Neither want to budge much. Little Rock will be a little breezy with a high temperature of 48°. Sunnier weather will help us reach the 50s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, but another cold front Friday will drop those temperatures again.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: An early look at what to expect Thanksgiving week
around the corner and we are getting a good idea of how the weather will impact your travel in Arkansas and around the country.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Becoming Sunny, Breezy, & Gusty this afternoon; colder tomorrow & Friday
With only a few morning clouds temperatures are starting in the mid-30s in Central and South Arkansas. They are in the 20s in North Arkansas. With sunshine temperatures will reach into the 50s this afternoon with a high temperature of 53° in Little Rock as the wind increases. High...
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
KOCO
Looking at how much snow fell during winter storm Monday in Oklahoma
A winter storm moved through Oklahoma, leaving behind a lot of snow in the western part of the state. Below is a look at some of the snow total from across Oklahoma on Monday. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says the winter storm produced what he and the weather team expected. Because the snow was so heavy, Damon says it will melt deep into the soil over the next couple of days.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Milder then Another Shot of Cold
High pressure will help clear skies later tonight and bring abundant sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday pushing highs back into the upper 40s and 50s. Another cold front will usher in colder air Friday with a couple of flurries possible in northwest and west central Arkansas Friday night. Highs Friday will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Recapping Monday night’s snow
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday night’s snow system is out of Arkansas and now impacting parts of the Midwest. With the snow long gone, we are now getting dozens of snowfall reports from across Arkansas. As predicted, Monday night’s snowfall was dependent on elevation. The higher above sea...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.
We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
nwahomepage.com
Weather Blog: Expect the unexpected this winter
Our 2022-23 Winter Outlook is in, and the weather could be crazy as we transverse the next few months across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley!. Folklore is often a popular way to forecast the upcoming winter, and three of the most popular ones include the number of fogs in August, warm/cool average highs during the first week of August, and the woolly worm caterpillars color throughout fall.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s why tonight’s winter weather advisories look different
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued its first winter weather alerts of the season and this year they look much different.
WFAA
Possible snow in North Texas? A look at the roads as our Oklahoma neighbors hit with winter weather
North Texans have seen steady rain, but is snow coming? WFAA Reporter Tiffany Liou hits the road to find out.
KATV
Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area
ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible
Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
5newsonline.com
Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
wdrb.com
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
actionnews5.com
Rain, sleet or wintry mix overnight gives way to a cold weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain will move in overnight a brief window for sleet or wintry mix in west TN and northeast AR from midnight to 4 AM. A quarter inch of rain is possible with lows above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots from Union City to Dyersburg to Blytheville could see a dusting but it’s not a guarantee. Winds will be north at 15-25 mph.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
KTLO
Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
Comments / 0