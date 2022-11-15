Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Kershaw Re-Signs, LA Declines Option on Turner, Roster Notes, Pujols Baseball Auction and More
It may be the offseason, but it was a busy week for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The General Managers’ meetings were held in Las Vegas this week and, surprisingly, a bunch of news came from the event. The Dodgers were faced with several roster decisions, including tough ones with...
ClutchPoints
Braves rookies Michael Harris, Spencer Strider first to achieve wild feat since Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel
The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.
Viva El Birdos
Cardinals Brendan Donovan places third in Rookie of the Year voting - VEB (at night)
The end of the season awards announcements keep rolling in and the St. Louis Cardinals have another top-three finish, this time for Rookie of the Year. Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves takes home the award this season with teammate Spencer Strider coming in second place and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan finishing third.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Loses Manager of the Year Award to Buck Showalter
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finished second in the NL Manager of the Year voting, losing to a guy with a higher payroll, a worse record, and a blown double-digit division lead.
Atlanta Braves unlikely to add Jacob deGrom or other top-end MLB free agents
The Atlanta Braves have found themselves linked to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom for months now. It started with
True Blue LA
Dodgers’ spring home needs some work
Camelback Ranch needs renovations and nobody wants to pay for it. Over the last couple of years, Major League Baseball has seen more women around the game than ever before. There was an official rule put in place in 2021 that cited all teams must provide a separate locker room for these women to change at all facilities. This includes major league stadiums, minor league stadiums... and spring training.
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ng-sportingnews.com
The curious case of Minnie Minoso's 1951 AL Rookie of the Year clock
The clock — a Jaeger LeCoultre Atmos perpetual motion mantel clock — is handsome with its gilt-brass and glass case that houses the torsion pendulum movement and a white, open dial ring with Arabic numerals, clockwise, at 12, 3, 6 and 9. It’s just less than 10 inches...
AOL Corp
Justin Verlander unanimously wins 3rd Cy Young after comeback
Every pitcher in baseball is going to dream about returning from Tommy John surgery like Justin Verlander. The Houston Astros ace, a free agent this offseason, won the 2022 American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, the final accolade recognizing the right-hander's historic comeback from one of baseball's most dreaded surgeries.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH LIVE: Dombrowski, Thomson, Fuld Talking Phillies' Offseason Plans
The three main decision makers in the on-field product for the Philadelphia Phillies will speak Wednesday following the team's National League championship run. David Dombrowski, Phillies president of baseball operations, and Sam Fuld, Phillies general manager will speak around 11:30 a.m. Phillies manager Rob Thomson is set to speak about the offseason following the others' remarks.
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts Finishes In 2nd Place For 2022 NL Manager Of The Year
New York Mets’ Buck Showalter was voted 2022 National League Manager of the Year. He garnered eight first-place votes and 77 points overall. Showalter as been voted Manger of the Year four times in his career, with each award coming for a different team. In 1994 he took the honor home as New York Yankees manager, then while guiding the Texas Rangers in 2004, and at the helm of the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.
Yardbarker
Max Fried finishes second in the NL Cy Young race
Despite being a finalist for the NL Cy Young, it was very evident before today that Max Fried would not win the award. It was a battle for second place behind Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, and that’s exactly how the voters saw it. Alcantara won the award unanimously, but it was Fried that received the most second place votes.
