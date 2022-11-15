Read full article on original website
Asana, San Francisco startup co-founded by Facebook co-founder, lays off 150
The company announced it would lay off 9% of its staff Tuesday.
sfstandard.com
Asana To Lay Off 97 Employees in San Francisco
San Francisco software firm Asana is planning to lay off 97 employees at its San Francisco office as tech sector job cuts pile up, according to a notice filed with the state. Asana filed a notice on Tuesday that it’s conducting a mass layoff at its 633 Folsom St. office, affecting employees in sales, management and other professional roles. The layoff notice follows job cuts at several other big tech firms in recent weeks, including Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Is Getting Even Less Affordable for Homebuyers
Despite signs of a cooling housing market, buying a home in San Francisco is slipping further out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. In the third quarter of this year, the minimum qualifying income needed to get a mortgage for a median-priced San Francisco home was $385,200, according to the California Association of Realtors (CAR). That’s a jump of more than $53,000 compared to a year ago, when the minimum qualifying income was a mere $331,600.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
sfstandard.com
Amazon To Cut 263 Jobs in Sunnyvale Amid Mass Layoff Rumors
The layoffs are coming fast and furious in the Bay Area tech sector, and Amazon is the latest to post a layoff notice affecting hundreds of employees in the area. On Tuesday, Amazon filed a notice with the state that it is eliminating 263 jobs at its Sunnyvale offices in engineering, design and other functions. On Nov. 4, the company also filed a notice that it is cutting 53 jobs at a facility in Irvine.
Silicon Valley
Caltrain’s shiny new trains are finally here. Can the agency keep them running?
It’s been 159 years since trains first ran from San Francisco to San Jose. Now the oldest continually operating rail line west of the Mississippi is on the verge of a 21st-century transformation. Caltrain’s brand new electrified trains are in the Bay Area, and passersby might catch a glimpse...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Food Banks Dealing With Inflation as Holiday Season Approaches
Heading into the holiday season, some Bay Area food banks say the need is up along with inflation. “The need is greater than it has ever been we’re seeing about a 12% increase,” said Barbara Abbott with the San Francisco Marin Food Bank. Abbott said the holidays are...
East Bay business abruptly vanishes from Google with 'no explanation'
Google recently and inexplicably removed “Big Family Mover” – a two-decade old Oakland-based independent company which specializes in residential and small business moves – off the Internet.
Cafe Buenos Aires Plans to Open Third Location
The Argentinian cafe has recently signed a lease for a new commercial kitchen and retail space in Berkeley.
250+ employees laid off from Amazon’s Sunnyvale location
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A day after the New York Times reported that Amazon will lay off about 10,000 employees, KRON4 has confirmed that 263 of them will come from the company’s Sunnyvale location. The layoffs will be effective beginning Jan. 17, 2023, according to a letter from Amazon that was obtained by KRON4. All […]
Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
Eater
Top San Francisco Chef Charles Phan Is Opening Another Slanted Door — in France
What do you get when you combine the skills of a high-end hotelier and restaurateur, one of San Francisco’s top chefs, and a sommelier with experience working at Michelin-starred restaurants? Apparently, the answer is a boutique hotel with an international outpost of one of the Bay Area’s most popular Vietnamese restaurants. According to an announcement on November 15, chef Charles Phan will open a new location of Slanted Door in Beaune, France next summer. The restaurant debuts in tandem with an upcoming hotel from David Fink, CEO and founder of Mirabel Hotel & Restaurant Group, which owns the luxury hotel L’Auberge Carmel and the Michelin-starred hotel restaurant Aubergine. Saison Hospitality co-founder and wine director Mark Bright will head up the hotel and restaurant wine program.
Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good
A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement
Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
SFist
Meta's Mass Layoff Includes 362 Employees Based at San Francisco Office
A recent notice about the layoffs by Meta (formerly named Facebook, Inc.) was tweeted by District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, showing 362 of the 11,000 employees laid off worked at the company's Howard Street office in SF. Meta announced Wednesday there would be a company-wide layoff of around 11,000 employees...
COVID Dashboard: Bay Area cases on the rise once again
Local and state data on COVID-19
NBC Bay Area
SF to Increase Security in Union Square to Prevent Retail Theft
San Francisco is hoping holiday shoppers return in big numbers this year, after a massive organized retail theft incident last year left stores in shambles and scared some shoppers away. Mayor London Breed, the city's police chief and district attorney announced new security precautions in hopes of bringing back holiday...
marketplace.org
Declining property tax collection may hit city budgets
We’ve reported plenty that the housing market is cooling off — home sales are down 24% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors, a Marketplace underwriter. And while prices haven’t plunged, some markets are seeing a downturn. A slowing property market could affect local...
Passenger threatens, assaults attendant on SFO flight
A passenger was removed from a San Francisco flight over the weekend after yelling expletives and threatening one of the flight attendants.
