San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

Asana To Lay Off 97 Employees in San Francisco

San Francisco software firm Asana is planning to lay off 97 employees at its San Francisco office as tech sector job cuts pile up, according to a notice filed with the state. Asana filed a notice on Tuesday that it’s conducting a mass layoff at its 633 Folsom St. office, affecting employees in sales, management and other professional roles. The layoff notice follows job cuts at several other big tech firms in recent weeks, including Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Is Getting Even Less Affordable for Homebuyers

Despite signs of a cooling housing market, buying a home in San Francisco is slipping further out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. In the third quarter of this year, the minimum qualifying income needed to get a mortgage for a median-priced San Francisco home was $385,200, according to the California Association of Realtors (CAR). That’s a jump of more than $53,000 compared to a year ago, when the minimum qualifying income was a mere $331,600.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Amazon To Cut 263 Jobs in Sunnyvale Amid Mass Layoff Rumors

The layoffs are coming fast and furious in the Bay Area tech sector, and Amazon is the latest to post a layoff notice affecting hundreds of employees in the area. On Tuesday, Amazon filed a notice with the state that it is eliminating 263 jobs at its Sunnyvale offices in engineering, design and other functions. On Nov. 4, the company also filed a notice that it is cutting 53 jobs at a facility in Irvine.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Eater

Top San Francisco Chef Charles Phan Is Opening Another Slanted Door — in France

What do you get when you combine the skills of a high-end hotelier and restaurateur, one of San Francisco’s top chefs, and a sommelier with experience working at Michelin-starred restaurants? Apparently, the answer is a boutique hotel with an international outpost of one of the Bay Area’s most popular Vietnamese restaurants. According to an announcement on November 15, chef Charles Phan will open a new location of Slanted Door in Beaune, France next summer. The restaurant debuts in tandem with an upcoming hotel from David Fink, CEO and founder of Mirabel Hotel & Restaurant Group, which owns the luxury hotel L’Auberge Carmel and the Michelin-starred hotel restaurant Aubergine. Saison Hospitality co-founder and wine director Mark Bright will head up the hotel and restaurant wine program.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good

A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Recology bill from Nuru scandal balloons with new $25M S.F. settlement

Recology's bill stemming from the fallout of the Mohammed Nuru scandal just keeps getting bigger. San Francisco officials announced on Tuesday that, as part of a proposed settlement, the trash company will deposit $25 million into an account used to delay rate increases after the company's profits exceeded those allowed under its rate agreement with The City. A San Francisco Controller's Office report in May revealed that Recology profited $23.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF to Increase Security in Union Square to Prevent Retail Theft

San Francisco is hoping holiday shoppers return in big numbers this year, after a massive organized retail theft incident last year left stores in shambles and scared some shoppers away. Mayor London Breed, the city's police chief and district attorney announced new security precautions in hopes of bringing back holiday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marketplace.org

Declining property tax collection may hit city budgets

We’ve reported plenty that the housing market is cooling off — home sales are down 24% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors, a Marketplace underwriter. And while prices haven’t plunged, some markets are seeing a downturn. A slowing property market could affect local...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

