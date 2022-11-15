Read full article on original website
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
The True Story of the Amityville "Murder House"NikAmityville, NY
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
rew-online.com
Eight Long Island shopping centers sell for $375M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $375 million sale of an eight-property, retail shopping center portfolio located across Long Island in Great Neck, Woodbury, Massapequa Park, Greenvale, West Islip and Syosset. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Kabro Associates. Kimco Realty acquired the...
Curbed
The Office Is Half-Dead
After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
techeblog.com
Rare Look Inside a Penthouse at 111 West 57th Street, the World’s Thinnest Skyscraper
You’ve seen a steeplejack atop the Chrysler Building, so why not take a look inside a penthouse at 111 West 57th Street, the world’s thinnest skyscraper? It’s located on Billionaire’s Row, a set of ultra-luxury residential skyscrapers, built along the southern end of Central Park in Manhattan, New York City.
These Are the Unexpected Benefits of Living in a 5th-Floor Walkup
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. Living on the top...
27east.com
Hampton Bays, the Pickleball Capital of Long Island?
Will the pickleball destination of the Hamptons be Hampton Bays? The answer: Sure, why not? This past year, Hampton Bays High School embraced with open arms the re-figuring of eight... more.
Eater
New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week
The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $7,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $7,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
greaterlongisland.com
Gyro and Taco House is an instant hit at gas station in Farmingdale
There are those among us who may shudder at the phrase “gas station taco.” But the folks who’ve dined at the Gulf Express on Fulton Street in Farmingdale know the truth. “I am from South Carolina, there are a lot of places, including gas stations, with food inside. Like a Wawa,” said Ceyhun Gungor, together with his partner, Gokhan Oktem, owns the Gulf gas station at 356 Fulton St. “Here, they see it, and they’re shocked.”
Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close
Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
Businesses at risk after Suffolk County misses another month of payments due to cyberattack
The county continues the slow process of handwriting checks and agencies have prioritized the most critical payments, which include government operations and services provided to residents.
NY1
Queens business owner calls for updates to state's 'archaic' liquor laws
Ollie Sakhno prides himself on his wine collection. He says about 40% of the bottles he sells at his Forest Hills wine bar are from the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York. “There is very little known in New York City, and there's very few wines and we thought...
Experts explain how to prevent catastrophic flooding on L.I.
STONY BROOK, N.Y. -- It's been over 10 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of our area, and Nassau County was one of the worst places hit by flooding.Wednesday, the Stony Brook School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences explained how sea gates and cross bay baffles at certain inlets could prevent the South Shore from catastrophic flooding."Whether it's a combination of levees, oyster reefs, elevation of properties, et cetra, you really need an integrated solution to deal with the issue of climate change, as well as the episodic events," Long Island Regional Planning Council Chairman John Cameron said.Researchers say more studies are needed to determine how well sea gates work, as well as how much they would cost.
Hamptons.com
Modern Turkey Hunting on Long Island
There are reportedly over 6,000 wild turkeys on Long Island, mostly in Suffolk County. While wild turkeys are native to Long Island, over-hunting combined with development eradicated them from the area in the late 1800s. In the 1990s, the New York State DEC worked with Suffolk County to reintroduce 75 wild turkeys to the Southaven County Park and Hither Hills State Park areas. Obviously, the program was successful.
27east.com
Town Board Votes To Withdraw Appeal of Hampton Bays Downtown Overlay District Annullment
The Southampton Town Board voted unanimously to formally withdraw the town’s appeal of the court decision on the Article 78 lawsuit that annulled the controversial Hampton Bays Downtown Overlay District... more. I am writing this to amuse myself and those who choose to read this. As many of you...
NY Family Tops Its Own World Record With Over 700,000 Christmas Lights
A family in New York is topping its own world-record Christmas display with over 100,000 more lights this year. Timothy Gay and his family go all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John in 1995. Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York got so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property, with over 601,736 bulbs, beating the previous winner David Richards, from Australia.
brickunderground.com
What do NYC landlords look for in a credit check?
When you apply for a rental apartment, New York City landlords will typically pull your credit report, but what exactly are they looking for? What sort of red flags could get you disqualified for an apartment?. Most NYC landlords generally focus on one thing—your credit score. Their preference can vary...
News 12
Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island
The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
Concern builds on Long Island over lack of space for Muslim cemeteries
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- In the Muslim religion, Muslims should be buried in a cemetery with those who share their faith. This is similar to how Catholic and Jewish cemeteries are operated.But as the Muslim population in our area increases, more space is needed.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, there is no room left at the cemeteries and the Muslim community feels hurt and anxious."It is a dire situation because there is no more room left," said Nayyar Imam, president of the Muslim Alliance of Long Island.Imam says his community is growing desperate. There are no Muslim cemeteries in New York...
New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley
A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
brownstoner.com
The Stone House of Somers, Traveling Menagerie Not Included, Yours for $1.6 Million
If only every historic house came with an unusual feature of this Westchester County Greek Revival: a handy carving documenting the year it was built, the original owner and the team of craftsmen involved. Dating to 1849, the house has an impressive stone exterior and a wealth of ornamental plasterwork on the interior.
