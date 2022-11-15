KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville healthcare worker was arrested Sunday for public intoxication, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The arrest happened around 3 p.m. when officers responded to the Little Clinic on Middlebrook Pike, the report said. While there, officers were told that Matthew Lappin, a worker at the clinic, had gotten into an argument with a parent about their daughter’s appointment. The report said that Lappin threatened to fight the victim.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO