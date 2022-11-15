ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Deadly I-40 Crash

Deadly I-40 Crash
3 people detained after road rage shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were detained with pending charges after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane.
Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss.
Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
Future first responders participate in major accident drill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies teamed up Wednesday to teach future first responders how to handle a major accident. AMR, Rural Metro, and University of Tennessee’s Life Star all helped out with the drill. In the scenario, multiple victims were injured from debris after a head-on collision with...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
Crews recover overturned semi on I-75 in Loudon County

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer went over the guardrail on I-75 northbound in Loudon County Tuesday night after being hit on the ramp, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. The driver of an Infinity G35X failed to yield the right-of-way after driving on the northbound...
Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN

Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
‘Rest easy’ | Retired Pigeon Forge K-9 officer dies

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 officers. K-9 Freek retired in 2021 after spending nine years with Sergeant Atchley of the department. Once he retired, he spent his days as a member of his partner’s family.
Knoxville healthcare worker arrested for public intoxication while working, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville healthcare worker was arrested Sunday for public intoxication, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The arrest happened around 3 p.m. when officers responded to the Little Clinic on Middlebrook Pike, the report said. While there, officers were told that Matthew Lappin, a worker at the clinic, had gotten into an argument with a parent about their daughter’s appointment. The report said that Lappin threatened to fight the victim.
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
