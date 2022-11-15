Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
wvlt.tv
Deadly I-40 Crash
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry...
WATE
3 people detained after road rage shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were detained with pending charges after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane.
WSMV
Nolensville Pike murder suspect arrested at Knox County weigh station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a Nolensville Pike construction site on Tuesday has been arrested near Knoxville, Metro Police said. Police said Juan Edgardo Izaguerra-Montoya, 31, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County deputies at an interstate...
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Accused thieves steal jewelry from Middleboro store. Six people suspected of stealing from the Antique & Modern Jewelry are being sought by police. Teachers surprised with...
wvlt.tv
Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
wvlt.tv
Future first responders participate in major accident drill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies teamed up Wednesday to teach future first responders how to handle a major accident. AMR, Rural Metro, and University of Tennessee’s Life Star all helped out with the drill. In the scenario, multiple victims were injured from debris after a head-on collision with...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
Middlesboro jewelry store heist under investigation
Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Middlesboro, Kentucky was robbed Tuesday.
WATE
Crews recover overturned semi on I-75 in Loudon County
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer went over the guardrail on I-75 northbound in Loudon County Tuesday night after being hit on the ramp, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. The driver of an Infinity G35X failed to yield the right-of-way after driving on the northbound...
Blount County has a new glass pulverizer, making it one of the few places in Tennessee where you can recycle glass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Blount County now have a place to recycle glass. The county will formally cut the ribbon on a new glass recycling facility on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Operations Center at 1227 McArthur Road in Maryville. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
livingnewdeal.org
Whittle Springs Rd. Retaining Wall – Knoxville TN
Agency: WPA Arts Project (WPAAP) The Works Progress Administration built a retaining wall to support the residential properties along the length of a sidewalk on Whittle Springs Rd. in North Knoxville. The wall, as well as a WPA inscription, can be found on the east side of Whittle Springs Road just south of Avondale Ave.
Blount County using glass recycling to help with road projects
Blount County is now one of the few places Tennesseans can recycle glass in the state.
wvlt.tv
‘Rest easy’ | Retired Pigeon Forge K-9 officer dies
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 officers. K-9 Freek retired in 2021 after spending nine years with Sergeant Atchley of the department. Once he retired, he spent his days as a member of his partner’s family.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville healthcare worker arrested for public intoxication while working, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville healthcare worker was arrested Sunday for public intoxication, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The arrest happened around 3 p.m. when officers responded to the Little Clinic on Middlebrook Pike, the report said. While there, officers were told that Matthew Lappin, a worker at the clinic, had gotten into an argument with a parent about their daughter’s appointment. The report said that Lappin threatened to fight the victim.
Beloved Knoxville bar, beer garden announces closure after eight years
A popular bar and beer garden in the Happy Holler Historic District of Knoxville will soon close their doors after nearly nine years in business.
indherald.com
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
wvlt.tv
New roundabout added to reduce accidents, traffic on Hardin Valley Road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Knox County leaders unveiled a new roundabout at the intersection of Hardin Valley Road, E. Gallaher Ferry Road and Hickory Creek Road with the goal to reduce car accidents and traffic congestion. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Engineering and Public Works Senior Director...
