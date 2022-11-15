Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Tips on Laurel double homicide suspect lead to search warrants in Ohio
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been weeks since Laurel Police Department accused Ronald Buckley of shooting and killing two people outside a laurel laundromat in broad daylight. Police Chief Tommy Cox has been reluctant to release specifics about the search until the Fremont Ohio Police Department announced officers executed...
13abc.com
Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description. Caller: I heard...
13abc.com
Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police and partners are searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the area on Monday. Fremont Police Department says on the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19. Buckley has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. The warrants are related to an incident that occurred in Laurel, Mississippi on Oct. 24, 2022.
WDAM-TV
Search warrant for Laurel murder suspect served in Fremont, Ohio.
As gifts pile up at the door, Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims warns people to be wary of porch pirates. These training sessions will focus on the four core subjects and be taught through different teaching methods. Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/14. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Patrick's Monday PM...
impact601.com
Jones County Sheriff's Department Seeking Six “Most Wanted" Individuals
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of six "Most Wanted" individuals. The six individuals are wanted on Bench Warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. Wanted are:. Jacob Height. Failure to Comply (Conspiracy/Malicious Mischief) Shaun Blakeney. Failure to Appear (Possession of...
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, a Black man from Mississippi went missing on Oct. 2 in Taylorsville. His family now wants answers. The post The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
WDAM-TV
Fifth suspect charged in ongoing West 5th Street shooting investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested another suspect involved in the ongoing West 5th Street shooting investigation Monday. According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, David James Lee, 19, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody and charged Monday morning in connection to the shooting that took place on Nov. 2.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies search for five on ‘most wanted’ list
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to work on crossing off its “Most Wanted” list. Deputies announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, they are currently looking for five “most wanted” individuals with bench warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court. The individuals’ charges are unrelated.
WDAM-TV
HPD seeks public’s help in finding commercial thief
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a 43-year-old Hattiesburg woman wanted on a commercial burglary warrant. Melissa Leggett has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to an incident that occurred at U-Haul on Aug. 23 in the 1300 block of West Seventh Street.
Two wanted for burglarizing Hattiesburg church van
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify two suspects who burglarized a church van. Surveillance video appeared to show two individuals outside Word of Faith Christian Church on October 11. Police said the suspects shattered the window of the church van and stole the vehicle’s battery. Anyone with information on the burglary […]
WDAM-TV
2 stolen vehicle thefts under investigation in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of two vehicles. The sheriff’s department said a 2003 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle was stolen from a residence on Tower Road in Moselle. The motorcycle is copper in color with the tag number MC C5620.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman sentenced to 5 years in conspiracy to distribute meth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to 60 months (five years) in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The sentencing announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug...
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle accident tied up Mississippi 42 near the border of Perry-Forrest counties
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 just shy of the Perry County line tied up traffic early Wednesday night. The accident, which involved a pair of pickup trucks near the intersection of Mississippi 42 east and Hensarling Road around 7 p.m., drew a slew of first responders, directing traffic and providing other help.
Man faces nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges after he allegedly fired a gun at a group of people in Jasper County on Wednesday, November 9. The Laurel Leader Call reported Aaron Holder, 38, is accused of firing a high-powered rifle at a construction crew and family with […]
WDAM-TV
‘Scrappy Sisters’ donates quilts to Covington Co. Sheriff’s toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of Covington County quilters is making this a special Christmas for some local children. The group, known as the “Scrappy Sisters,” has made and donated more than 1,200 quilts to senior citizens, cancer patients and storm victims since 2014. This year, group...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WDAM-TV
Nov. 17 is deadline for schools to join SAV JUUL lawsuit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out for school districts to join a Hattiesburg-based organization in a lawsuit against E-cigarette maker JUUL. The group, “Schools Against Vaping” has set a Nov. 17 deadline for schools to join a national class action lawsuit against that company. In September,...
WTOK-TV
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a woman in Meridian in January 2020. District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, entered a plea to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry. Circuit Court...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Jones County missing person found safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing Jones County man was found safe on Monday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that 50-year-old James Darrell Piner was found safe on Monday, Nov. 14. Officials had released a missing persons report earlier in the day after Piner’s family reported...
