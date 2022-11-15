Cooks (hip/wrist) didn't practice Wednesday. Cooks, who dealt with a wrist injury ahead of Week 10 action, is now dealing with a hip issue as this weekend's game against the Commanders approaches. There's a chance that the veteran wideout's Wednesday absence could be maintenance-related, a notion that would be supported by his return to practice in any capacity Thursday. In this past Sunday's loss to the Giants, Cooks caught four of his seven targets for 37 yards and added one carry for five yards, while seeing action on 41 of the Texans' 64 snaps on offense.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO