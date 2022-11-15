ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘It’s like opening day of season’: A look at what Texas legislators want to pass in 2023

By Jala Washington
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzn25_0jAqU7R400

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas legislators have their eyes on topics ranging from transgender and reproductive rights to immigration, property taxes and voting ahead of the 2023 session.

On Monday, the first day to file bills ahead of session, nearly 1,000 bills were filed just before 5 p.m.

The bill filing process gives us the first sneak peak into what Texas lawmakers want to pass next year.

House Bill 22, the second on the early filing list, was brought forth by El Paso Rep. Joe Moody (D). HB 22 is related to reporting certain sales of multiple firearms and firearm magazines.

“This bill directly comes from the tragedy in Uvalde. I was part of an investigative committee,” Moody said. “We track how much Sudafed you buy at your local pharmacy — why aren’t we at least monitoring when someone is amassing weapons like this?”

Recent natural disasters prompted New Boston Rep. Gary VanDeaver (R) to file at least two bills to address emergency responses in rural areas.

“We just had a series of tornadoes. We have some very old equipment in our district and trying to get better equipment there,” VanDeaver said.

According to political science professor Brian Smith, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a long process leading up to the session.

“A lot of times what you see is some bills are very, very similar, introduced by different people but addressing the same issue,” Smith said.

So far, some other themes we’ve been able to identify are related to what students are being taught in schools, criminal offense penalties, child abuse, school funding, public information and access, election penalties and sales tax exemptions.

“When we look at it, the Democratic issues [are] probably not going anywhere,” Smith said. “But the Republican ones have a good chance. It also depends on… what does the governor want? What does Lt. Gov. [Dan] Patrick want? What does the speaker of the house want? They really have a lot of power in shaping the agenda and deciding which bills are going to move forward.”

The last day to file a bill is March 10.

“It’s kind of like opening day of [the] season,” VanDeaver said. “You’re always optimistic at the beginning, but we also know the system is really designed to kill legislation.”

Just a fraction of bills filed become state law.

Last session, lawmakers in the Texas House and Senate filed nearly 7,000 bills. Lawmakers passed just over 1,000 of them, and the governor vetoed 21 of them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Katie Hobbs defeats Trump ally Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race

Democrat Katie Hobbs is projected to win the race for governor in Arizona, defeating high-profile Republican Kari Lake after a contentious and down-to-the-wire election. NBC News and CNN both projected the race for Hobbs on Monday night. The victory is the latest major win for Democrats in what has turned out to be a surprisingly […]
ARIZONA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Cuellar describes GOP pressure to flip parties: ‘Name your price’

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas) on Tuesday revealed more details about the GOP effort to have him jump parties, saying a handful of Republicans — including a sitting member of Congress — were part of the pressure campaign to have him join the GOP following his easy victory in last week’s midterm elections. They did […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Schumer: Warnock will win because ‘he’s better for Georgia’

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is predicting Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) will win reelection in a runoff against GOP candidate Hershel Walker because “he’s better” for the Peach State. Speaking to the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Schumer said it was Warnock who helped pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement […]
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

DeSantis leads Trump in Club for Growth primary polls

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Trump in multiple Club for Growth Action polls ahead of a potential faceoff for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.  In an Iowa caucus-based survey, 48 percent of 508 respondents said they’ll support DeSantis as the party’s next White House nominee, compared to 37 percent who said they’ll support […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Wanted Reeves Co fugitive captured in Mexico

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender is back in custody following his recent arrest. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, of Pecos, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on November 9 following a Crime Stoppers tip. Hernandez was arrested and then brought to the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in […]
REEVES COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Outgoing GOP governor: Voters in battleground states ‘aren’t interested in extremism’

Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) says the midterm elections results indicate voters in swing states “aren’t interested in extremism.”  “I think the biggest issue that played out in the midterms … is voters, generally speaking, especially in battleground states, aren’t interested in extremism. They just aren’t,” Baker, who did not seek reelection this year, […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KLST/KSAN

H-E-B: Recall for ground beef products in Texas stores

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products on Tuesday. Nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products may be contaminated with “foreign matter, mirror-like material,” according to a news release from H-E-B. The recall involves five and 10 pound chubs of […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

H-E-B recalls Hill Country Fare & H-E-B Ground Beef

SAN ANGELO, Texas — H-E-B has announced an all-store recall for five and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and five-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. It is believed the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Our Water: Clean Rivers Program: Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) partners with river authorities across the state for their Clean Rivers Program. The Upper Colorado River Authority is one of those partners and the one that collects data for the Concho Valley rivers and lakes. Environmental Specialist with the UCRA Lexi Woods, says “We […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy