San Angelo, TX

Employing Erin: Rust Street Ministries

By Erin Hunter
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Rust Street Ministries is a charity non-profit that seeks to help those in need with food, clothing, home essentials, and appliances.

In the second installment of Employing Erin, we head to the facility to check out the programs that are offered and help with seven different jobs!

