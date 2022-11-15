Read full article on original website
fox4now.com
Sheriff: Man could have information on Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe could have information about a missing Florida teen who was found dead in a cemetery. Deputies are trying to locate 20-year-old Richard Bryce Vincent and the 1997 Toyota 4Runner, bearing Florida License...
mycbs4.com
Legally blind man arrested with cane plans to sue Columbia County Sheriff's Office
A legally blind Lake City man, who was arrested with a walking stick, wants a federal investigation into the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, his attorney said. Video of James Hodges' arrest has more than 150,000 views on YouTube. Hodges' lawyer filed intent to sue the Sheriff's Office. Hodges was walking...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
WCJB
Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
mycbs4.com
Two Ocala men arrested after stolen gun found, 86 grams of marijuana located in car
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police officers conducted a traffic stop Nov. 10 near West Silver Springs Blvd. and Southwest Martin Luther King Ave. for a tint violation, resulting in the arrest of two men for possession of a stolen gun and marijuana. Inside the vehicle were the driver, Jaishun...
mycbs4.com
Lake City Police battles uptick in car thefts
'You shall not steal' it's one of the ten commandments, but Lake City Police say thieves are stealing from unlocked cars while the owners are learning those commandments. Ashley Hardison, a Lake City Police Department spokeswoman, said it's happened to multiple churches within the city limits. "If you leave something...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Butler Plaza Publix cashier robbed at gunpoint
Gainesville’s Butler Plaza Publix was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night — and the culprit told investigators the money was to pay his rent. Hunter Burton, a 23-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft, according to court records. Burton was arrested Sunday at 10:57 p.m. and booked into the Alachua County Jail Monday at 2:46 a.m. He’s being held on a $75,000 bail.
mycbs4.com
Marion County deputies look for information connected to homicide
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a person they believe has information related to a homicide investigation. Deputies are looking for 20-year-old Richard Bryce Vincent and the 1997 Toyota 4Runner, with the Florida License plate VD1KA. Deputies believe Vincent is driving the vehicle. Detectives...
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felon
An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said. An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm as a known felon.Getty Images.
mycbs4.com
19-year-old from Palatka found guilty for shooting two almost four years ago
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Timothy Alphonso Scott,19, was found guilty yesterday for shooting two individuals when he was 15-years-old. PCSO says that Scott shot a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old with a stolen gun in a preplanned robbery. One of the victims suffered from a coma for days after the shooting occurred. PCSO says that when the victim woke up from the coma, he was able to identify Scott as the suspect.
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested after becoming ‘irate’ during interaction with police
A Wildwood woman was arrested after becoming “irate” during her interaction with police. Darian Noel Rose, 24, was a passenger in a car in the wee hours Saturday when the vehicle ran over a curb in the area of Huey Street and County Road 44A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle had “severe front-end damage” and was “dragging tree debris underneath it.” During a traffic stop, Rose yelled at the driver and admonished her not to speak with officers. Rose also used her body to block interaction between the driver and police officers. Rose was told “multiple times” to stop interfering, but would not comply with officers’ commands.
First Coast News
Putnam County 19-year-old convicted of 2019 double shooting
PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka teenager was found guilty of shooting two other teenagers in 2019 during a robbery. He was 15 years old at the time. Timothy Scott, now 19, was found guilty of two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm while armed with a firearm.
WCJB
Domestic shooting investigation leaves Bell residents with many questions
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Bell are reacting to a shooting that happened in broad daylight. On Friday around 2 p.m. gunshots rang out on NW 52nd street. “We heard two quick rapid gunshots,” said Michael Kern, who lives next to the home where the shooting happened. “We looked out our back windows and we could see people running. We could see a child running across the field screaming.”
Missing Florida 16-year-old found shot dead in cemetery
A missing Florida boy was found dead in a cemetery, according to deputies.
mycbs4.com
Three suspects accused of shoplifting at multiple stores captured
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), they responded to a report of four suspects that were shoplifting at Walmart. SCSO says a loss prevention employee told the deputy these suspects were going to multiple Walmart locations in a Uhaul van they rented. The suspects were also seen inside...
mycbs4.com
MCSO looking for missing 24-year-old
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24, is missing and could possibly be in danger. MCSO says that on Nov. 13th, she got into an argument with her boyfriend and got out of his vehicle on the 9500 block of Southeast 183 Road in Ocklawaha.
WCJB
North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
mycbs4.com
Lake City man arrested for possession of pills containing fentanyl
According the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), Joshua Diston, 32, was arrested on Saturday around 7:49pm for trafficking in fentanyl. LCPD after his car failed to stop at a stop sign, they conducted a traffic stop. After receiving consent from Diston to search the vehicle, the officer found 340.25 grams...
WCJB
Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County after cat catches the virus
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Health Department is alerting residents to the presence of rabies in the community after a cat was infected with the virus. The health department has issued the rabies alert for the City of Live Oak from U.S. 90 to the North; from White Avenue from the East; from Helvenston Street to the South; and Ohio Avenue to the West.
Lanes back open after one hurt in 4 car crash on US 17 in Putnam County, officials say
PALATKA, Fla. — All lanes are now open after a major traffic crash involving four cars on U.S. 17 at Masters Road in East Palatka. STORY: Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:48 a.m. Detectives believe...
