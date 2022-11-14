Read full article on original website
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
John Harbaugh's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral
Despite Baker Mayfield's struggles this season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is refusing to take the former No. 1 overall pick lightly. Harbaugh faced Mayfield several times when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He'll see him again this weekend when Mayfield makes his return to the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Yardbarker
Colossal error: Stephen A. Smith blasts Raiders owner for Roman Empire comparison
"That was one of the dumbest quotes I've ever seen an owner make," Smith said Tuesday on "First Take." "In Vegas, Sin City, where people go to make their dreams come true...you're gonna tell everybody Rome was not built in a day." "Rome wasn't built in a day," Davis told...
Yardbarker
Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27. Edwards is dealing with a...
Steelers Get Massive Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 11 action preparing to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. While their season is practically over at 3-6, they are still trying hard to turn things around. This week, they will be getting a major lift on the defensive side of the football.
Browns vs. Bills officially moved to Detroit due to weather
The NFL had no choice but to move the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills to Ford Field in Detroit. It was rumored to be an option, and now the league officially makes the call. While another snow matchup of Browns vs. Bills would have been a load of fun, there is no space on the NFL schedule for a potential cancellation should the weather turn out to be too severe.
Browns hoping defense (or snow) can cool down Josh Allen and the hot Bills offense; David Njoku returns, more
BEREA, Ohio -- The news for the Cleveland Browns defense does not get any better. After giving up 491 yards and a season-high 39 points last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills are next on the schedule. The Bills are the No.1 offense in the NFL, averaging 424....
