Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

John Harbaugh's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Despite Baker Mayfield's struggles this season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is refusing to take the former No. 1 overall pick lightly. Harbaugh faced Mayfield several times when he was with the Cleveland Browns. He'll see him again this weekend when Mayfield makes his return to the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27. Edwards is dealing with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns vs. Bills officially moved to Detroit due to weather

The NFL had no choice but to move the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills to Ford Field in Detroit. It was rumored to be an option, and now the league officially makes the call. While another snow matchup of Browns vs. Bills would have been a load of fun, there is no space on the NFL schedule for a potential cancellation should the weather turn out to be too severe.
CLEVELAND, OH

