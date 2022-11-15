DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Dooly County inmate, Jackie McMillan, will be behind bars for nearly 40 years for leading a meth-distribution conspiracy from inside the prison. That 40 years comes in addition to the life sentence he was already serving for murder. His girlfriend, Christina Alexander, was also sentenced to nearly 24 years for her role as McMillan's primary outside contact, setting up the deliveries of the meth from Mexico and distributing it to street-level dealers across the state, according to documents sent to WGXA by the Department of Justice.

DOOLY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO