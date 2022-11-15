Read full article on original website
Related
southgatv.com
ALBANY POLICE MAKE ARRESTS
On November 11, 2022, officers responded to the 200th Blk. of E. Oglethorpe Boulevard to a report of a stolen vehicle. A phone left inside the vehicle was tracked leading police to the 3100 block of Graystone Lane where they found the vehicle and arrested Madison Lee, age 23 who was charged with Theft By Taking (Motor Vehicle). Lee was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
douglasnow.com
Man taken back to jail two days after being released on bond
A 49-year-old man, William Dewayne Tanner, was taken back to the Coffee County Jail just two days after being granted bond after he reportedly asked an officer to take him back for "what he had done" at the time of his most recent arrest. According to a copy of a...
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for question, fleeing and attempting to elude an Albany Officer
The Albany Police are looking for a man who refused to stop during a traffic violation. Officers say, while patrolling the intersection of N. Madison St/W. Broad Ave, a vehicle ran a red light. Dispatch was notified of location and vehicle description. Sirens and lights were activated and the vehicle...
WALB 10
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was arrested in connection to a child cruelty incident that involved a hammer and knife, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children. On Monday, police responded to the 400 block...
WALB 10
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
WALB 10
Alleged shooting near Monroe High leaves no reported injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The incident happened at the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive, near...
wfxl.com
MISSING: Police looking for juvenile who could be in Cordele
The Cordele Police Department needs the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 15-year-old Ajaya Smith was in the Sunset Homes Apartments area, in Cordele. Smith is 4’11 and weighs 115 pounds, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sweater. If you see her or know...
WALB 10
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
wfxl.com
Residence sleep inside home, when struck by gunfire in Albany
The Albany Police Department responded to the 1000 block of University Street, in reference to gunshots being fired. Officers say, upon arrival at the scene 2 victims, 38-year-old Eric Douglas and 41-year-old Leon Douglas, told officers they both were sleep and he got up to use the restroom, heard a loud noise.
‘This is the day you die’: Man hits woman over head with chair in apparent random attack, police say
ALBANY, Ga. — An Albany woman is recovering after a man tried to sexually assault her and then hit her in the head with a chair. The incident happened early Sunday morning, according to WFXL-TV. In a police report obtained by the TV station, it said the woman was...
wfxl.com
Woman arrested after victim tracks phone that was inside their stolen vehicle
An Albany woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. Albany police responded to the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The victim told police that 23-year-old Madison Lee took their vehicle. After tracking their phone, that was inside of the stolen...
1-year-old suffers gunshot wound in weekend shootout
ALBANY — A 1-year-old male juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm after gunfire was exchanged between two men in the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:37 p.m. over the weekend, according to an Albany Police Department news release sent to media outlets Tuesday. Witnesses...
southgatv.com
APD – Pending Warrants
After two men exchanged gunfire in the 500 block of Swift Street at 9:37 p.m. on November 11, 2022, a one-year-old male juvenile sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm. Larry Jackson, 24, walked up to Eric Brown, 23, who was holding the child, according to witnesses, and...
WALB 10
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
WALB 10
‘This is the day you die’: Albany woman says attacker threatened her life during assault
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is still recovering after she says her life was threatened by an unknown man who attacked her, an Albany Police Department (APD) report states. The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday as the victim was walking by an alleyway in the 400...
wfxl.com
GBI announces ASAC of Region 4 Field Office in Douglas
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of Jessica Hamilton to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the GBI’s Region 4 Field Office in Douglas. ASAC Hamilton will be responsible for assisting the Special Agent in Charge with the supervision of staff assigned to this regional field office. The Region 4 office conducts criminal investigations within an 11-county area of operation.
douglasnow.com
DPD makes arrest in golf club thefts
Over the past week, the Douglas Police Department responded to a number of entering autos throughout the city limits. Incidents were reported at Pinecrest Drive, the Fairfield Inn, and the Douglas Golf and Country Club community. The offenders stole several credit/debit cards, firearms, and one vehicle. On November 11, an...
wgxa.tv
Drug trafficker and two former prison guards sentenced in meth-distribution conspiracy
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Dooly County inmate, Jackie McMillan, will be behind bars for nearly 40 years for leading a meth-distribution conspiracy from inside the prison. That 40 years comes in addition to the life sentence he was already serving for murder. His girlfriend, Christina Alexander, was also sentenced to nearly 24 years for her role as McMillan's primary outside contact, setting up the deliveries of the meth from Mexico and distributing it to street-level dealers across the state, according to documents sent to WGXA by the Department of Justice.
WALB 10
3 sentenced in Douglas drug trafficking conspiracy
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas man who participated in a widespread drug trafficking conspiracy and two former state prison guards who smuggled drugs behind bars are among the final people sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Alexander Reyes Tyson, 45, was sentenced to 28...
douglasnow.com
Prison sentences for drug trafficker, two ex-prison guards wrap Sandy Bottom conspiracy
A South Georgia man who participated in a widespread drug-trafficking conspiracy and two former state prison guards who smuggled drugs behind bars are among the final defendants sentenced to federal prison as a major meth-distribution prosecution comes to a close. Alexander Reyes Tyson, 45, of Douglas, Ga., was sentenced to...
Comments / 0