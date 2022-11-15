ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester, GA

southgatv.com

ALBANY POLICE MAKE ARRESTS

On November 11, 2022, officers responded to the 200th Blk. of E. Oglethorpe Boulevard to a report of a stolen vehicle. A phone left inside the vehicle was tracked leading police to the 3100 block of Graystone Lane where they found the vehicle and arrested Madison Lee, age 23 who was charged with Theft By Taking (Motor Vehicle). Lee was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was arrested in connection to a child cruelty incident that involved a hammer and knife, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children. On Monday, police responded to the 400 block...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Alleged shooting near Monroe High leaves no reported injuries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The incident happened at the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive, near...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

MISSING: Police looking for juvenile who could be in Cordele

The Cordele Police Department needs the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 15-year-old Ajaya Smith was in the Sunset Homes Apartments area, in Cordele. Smith is 4’11 and weighs 115 pounds, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sweater. If you see her or know...
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Residence sleep inside home, when struck by gunfire in Albany

The Albany Police Department responded to the 1000 block of University Street, in reference to gunshots being fired. Officers say, upon arrival at the scene 2 victims, 38-year-old Eric Douglas and 41-year-old Leon Douglas, told officers they both were sleep and he got up to use the restroom, heard a loud noise.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

1-year-old suffers gunshot wound in weekend shootout

ALBANY — A 1-year-old male juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm after gunfire was exchanged between two men in the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:37 p.m. over the weekend, according to an Albany Police Department news release sent to media outlets Tuesday. Witnesses...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

APD – Pending Warrants

After two men exchanged gunfire in the 500 block of Swift Street at 9:37 p.m. on November 11, 2022, a one-year-old male juvenile sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm. Larry Jackson, 24, walked up to Eric Brown, 23, who was holding the child, according to witnesses, and...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

GBI announces ASAC of Region 4 Field Office in Douglas

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the promotion of Jessica Hamilton to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the GBI’s Region 4 Field Office in Douglas. ASAC Hamilton will be responsible for assisting the Special Agent in Charge with the supervision of staff assigned to this regional field office. The Region 4 office conducts criminal investigations within an 11-county area of operation.
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

DPD makes arrest in golf club thefts

Over the past week, the Douglas Police Department responded to a number of entering autos throughout the city limits. Incidents were reported at Pinecrest Drive, the Fairfield Inn, and the Douglas Golf and Country Club community. The offenders stole several credit/debit cards, firearms, and one vehicle. On November 11, an...
DOUGLAS, GA
wgxa.tv

Drug trafficker and two former prison guards sentenced in meth-distribution conspiracy

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Dooly County inmate, Jackie McMillan, will be behind bars for nearly 40 years for leading a meth-distribution conspiracy from inside the prison. That 40 years comes in addition to the life sentence he was already serving for murder. His girlfriend, Christina Alexander, was also sentenced to nearly 24 years for her role as McMillan's primary outside contact, setting up the deliveries of the meth from Mexico and distributing it to street-level dealers across the state, according to documents sent to WGXA by the Department of Justice.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 sentenced in Douglas drug trafficking conspiracy

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas man who participated in a widespread drug trafficking conspiracy and two former state prison guards who smuggled drugs behind bars are among the final people sentenced to federal prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Alexander Reyes Tyson, 45, was sentenced to 28...
DOUGLAS, GA

