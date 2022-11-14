ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

boreal.org

Snow totals surpass 20 inches on parts of Minnesota's North Shore

Photo: David Stieler (left) and Charlie Pavlisich pose for a photo after shoveling snow at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn. on Wednesday. Courtesy of Pete Harris. - MPR News - November 16, 2022. Snow continued to pile up along Minnesota’s North Shore on Wednesday, as totals from...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Round 2: Another shot of snow Tuesday

Monday’s snowfall got our attention with slick roads and snowy commutes. Tuesday brings another shot of snow to much of Minnesota. A surge of moisture from Iowa will push north Tuesday. We’ll see some patchy lighter snow overnight, but snowfall coverage and intensity will pick up once again starting Tuesday morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter

We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Outsider.com

Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand

A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City

An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
MINNESOTA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

