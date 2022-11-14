Read full article on original website
Snow totals surpass 20 inches on parts of Minnesota's North Shore
Photo: David Stieler (left) and Charlie Pavlisich pose for a photo after shoveling snow at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn. on Wednesday. Courtesy of Pete Harris. - MPR News - November 16, 2022. Snow continued to pile up along Minnesota’s North Shore on Wednesday, as totals from...
Did You Know Lake Effect Snow Could Happen On Minnesota Inland Lakes?
When we hear about lake effect snow, we are always talking about Lake Superior. That's where we got a ton of lake-effect snow on the North Shore. Some places got 29 inches! That's because of the direction of the wind and the warm water interacting with the colder-than-average air temperatures we have seen this week.
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
Round 2: Another shot of snow Tuesday
Monday’s snowfall got our attention with slick roads and snowy commutes. Tuesday brings another shot of snow to much of Minnesota. A surge of moisture from Iowa will push north Tuesday. We’ll see some patchy lighter snow overnight, but snowfall coverage and intensity will pick up once again starting Tuesday morning.
November 13-16, 2022 Snowfall Totals
21.2 inches - 7 miles W of Hovland, MN. 20 inches - West Bearskin Lake, 21 miles N of Grand Marais, MN. 6.7 inches - Near Martin Rd & Rice Lake Rd in Duluth, MN. 5 inches - Devil Track Lake, 7 miles NW of Grand Marais. 4.9 inches -...
5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter
We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
Here Comes The Snow! Some Areas Along Minnesota’s North Shore Could See A Foot Or More This Week
For the winter haters out there - if you're looking for a positive spin, this will help get things feeling more festive for the Christmas City of the North Parade and the opening of Bentleyville this coming weekend. After the storm system late last week that brought a couple of...
Giant million-pound turbine slowly moving through North Dakota west on U.S. Highway 2
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports an extremely large and heavy load is being moved through western North Dakota on those roads and it will be virtually impossible to pass the transport effort.
(Watch) Northern Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Large Wolf Pack
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
StormTeam 3: Snow on the way; Winter Weather Advisory issued for some counties
NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on...
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
Crisis on the Colorado River: Here's why Minnesotans should care
The Colorado River supplies water to millions of people in the U.S. and Mexico, but as water levels drop, there's a lot at stake for those out west and in Minnesota. In Las Vegas, Nevada, excess is everywhere. But just 15 miles east of the Strip, the most valuable resource of them all is getting critically low.
Minnesotans Can Now Order Additional Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
While other programs that provided free at-home COVID-19 tests have ceased, the state of Minnesota continues to provides tests for residents and there are now more available, while supplies last. The push is on to get COVID-19 tests into Minnesota households ahead of the holiday season so that people can...
Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
