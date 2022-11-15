Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
The Arts Council talks current exhibits, Stories at the Gallery
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last Stories at the Gallery event at the Arts Council was one for the books. If you remember, Jean Becker took us through her first-hand experience working with the late President Bush. Now, The Arts Council is spotlighting another best-selling author and national correspondent, Conor...
KBTX.com
One of A&M’s oldest traditions continues, marking 100 years
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 2022 marks 100 years since the first Elephant Walk at Texas A&M. It’s one of the oldest traditions that continues today. The senior class meets to walk around campus and commemorate their time at A&M. Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps...
KBTX.com
BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual banquet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The BCS Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Monday night at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in College Station. Every year the Chamber of Commerce reflects on the accomplishments of the prior year and honors some of the year’s outstanding volunteers. Some of the awards given out included Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year.
KBTX.com
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
KBTX.com
Shop and support local charity at Jingle Bell Market
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a unique shopping experience this weekend that supports local businesses and a local charity. It’s called Jingle Bell Market and all proceeds support Refuge Place BCS. Megan Bock with Bock Realty Group and Andrew Storms with Refuge Place BCS joined News 3 at Noon.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Esports team announced that the university is in negotiations with the City of College Station to lease a new facility at Post Oak Mall. The Texas A&M Esports team took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and said during a meeting, President M. Katherine Banks...
KBTX.com
Get inspired this holiday season at 3rd annual Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re wondering how you’ll decorate for the holidays or how you’ll take your current décor to the next level, the Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station has an event for you. The organization is hosting its third annual Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek event Wednesday and Thursday.
KBTX.com
Bryan High’s Shy-Annes Dance Team members to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High’s Shy-Anne’s Dance Team seniors are headed to New York City! The team was selected to be a part of the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The team qualified to be a part of the televised event after receiving the highest score...
KBTX.com
Celebrate the reason for the season with Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe’s performance of Fellow Passengers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be four nights of holiday magic as Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe performs Fellow Passengers: A Narrative Adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. “This is a narrative adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol based on the short novella he wrote,” Instructor and...
KBTX.com
A&M’s new School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts to be featured at ‘Lights On!’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With everything from Christmas lights to hot chocolate to train rides, Downtown Bryan is pulling out all the stops to kick off the holiday season for their annual “Lights On!” event. Among the festivities will be a performance from Texas A&M University’s School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts.
KBTX.com
Huntsville residents concerned over possible censorship at city library
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Some Huntsville residents are worried about a disconnect between city leaders and the city library surrounding what books and displays the library can have. In late September a “Read With Pride” display was quickly taken down, along with all other displays in the library. The City...
KBTX.com
You’ll feel ‘Shear Joy’ after a visit to this farm
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Located just outside of Anderson, Texas, Shear Joy Farm and Shearing is spreading good vibes with the help of some friendly llamas and alpacas. Owner Krystin Bodden has a degree in Animal Science and says she’s always loved llamas and alpacas. “They’re not your run...
KBTX.com
The Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree donations
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree is in full swing for the holiday season. On Thursday, Blue Baker held a celebration event to to mark the beginning of Angel Tree donations. The event featured a performance by the Texas Aggie Brass Choir and had a Christmas tree decorated with paper angels representing each child in the program.
KBTX.com
Santa’s Wonderland opens, celebrates 25th season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Santa’s Wonderland is back for their 25th season of spreading Christmas cheer. Santa’s Wonderland welcomed guests back into their park on Friday Nov. 11. This year is special due to the 25th anniversary, which they say calls for new additions to the Christmas park.
KBTX.com
Twin City Mission looks to keep the community warm this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is trying to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter as the temperature begins to drop. The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give out to the community. Heading into the winter season this year Twin City Mission has already seen a big turnout in donations. Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations said he believes the recent cold weather has helped remind people about those in the community who don’t have access to something to keep them warm.
KBTX.com
Volunteers, city officials begin cleaning up Navasota creek
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Cedar Creek in Navasota is receiving a huge makeover. Navasota residents and city officials will be volunteering until Saturday to beautify the creek during “Clean the Creek Week.”. Volunteer Geralyn Backhus says she has lived in Navasota for over 20 years and the creek has...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Meat Judging Team wins International Championship
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 Texas A&M Meat Judging Team took high team honors at the International Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, NE on Sunday. They had four members in the Top 10 Individuals and five in the Top 10 Alternates. The team also had three make the American Meat Science Association All-American Team.
KBTX.com
College Station voters approve ‘Fire Safety Improvement’ bond
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station is beginning to work on a new fire station and EMS services after voters overwhelmingly signed off in this year’s Midterm ballot at 69%. The City of College Station put an $18 million “Fire Safety Improvement” bond on this year’s Midterm election ballot....
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Vanna
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Vanna is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Nov. 11. The shelter says Vanna is about four months old and believed to be a shepherd mix. Vanna is vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped so she is ready to meet her forever family. Aggieland Humane Society...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
