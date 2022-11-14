It is widely believed that animals never forget the humans who treat them with compassion and love. This is absolutely true for a squirrel named Samuel who hasn't forgotten the people who saved his life. Chrissy, a woman who rescued this squirrel, shared their heartwarming story in a viral Reddit post last month. She shared, "We helped this squirrel when he was a baby and he comes back to us every day to play."

