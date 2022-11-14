Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Puppy rejected by his mother is adopted by a CAT!
Video shows momma cat welcoming an abandoned puppy into her feline family
Upworthy
Woman nursed a baby squirrel back to health and he comes to play with her everyday
It is widely believed that animals never forget the humans who treat them with compassion and love. This is absolutely true for a squirrel named Samuel who hasn't forgotten the people who saved his life. Chrissy, a woman who rescued this squirrel, shared their heartwarming story in a viral Reddit post last month. She shared, "We helped this squirrel when he was a baby and he comes back to us every day to play."
lovemeow.com
Kitten is Accepted by a Cat and Her Litter of Eight and It Changes Everything
A kitten was accepted by a cat and her litter of eight, and it changed everything. A tiny grey kitten named Buffy was born to a feral cat and ended up being the sole survivor of her litter. Her cat mother didn't show any interest in raising her kittens, and Buffy had to be hand-reared around the clock.
Husband brilliantly sneaks his dog into the hospital to say goodbye to his wife.
Anyone who owns a dog can attest to the amazing comfort they provide during times of stress or discomfort. Research shows that dogs have a biological effect on us that elevates our levels of oxytocin, which is known as the “love hormone." Unfortunately, most of the time, dogs aren't...
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unconventional Sleeping Positions Are Too Funny to Miss
One of the joys of being a cat owner is finding so many opportunities to just laugh at what utter weirdos cats can be. One of the most bizarre things cats do is sleep in just the weirdest positions. Just ask cat owner and TikTok user @Miesthecat who posted this hilarious video of all the bonkers sleep positions he finds his cat in.
Video of dog gently guiding ducklings to a puddle goes viral
Dogs have been the companion of humans for centries now and their capacity to learn is almost limitless. Published on November 2, 2022, the post has since received nearly 1300 likes and over 60 comments. Dogs have been used by humans for a long time and this video is a perfect demonstration of that. Dogs are easily trainable making them the best for performing various tasks.
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
Bald Eagle Handed Rude Awakening Trying To Eat A Tiny Crab, Gets A Big Claw To The Face
We all know Bald Eagles as the kings of the skies here in North America. They’re relentless hunters, yet also graceful, majestic birds that are willing to do whatever they can to provide for both themselves and their eaglets. We’ve seen a number of wild videos featuring Bald Eagles,...
Best outdoor cat houses 2022: Five perfect picks for your feline friends
Keep cats safe and dry with our guide to the best outdoor cat houses money can buy
Watch as Dog 'No One Wanted' at Shelter Is Adopted in Heartwarming Clip
"The way he is jumping [around] it's me! It's my turn! I have been chosen!!" one user said.
Bear Has Absolute Meltdown After Smelling Porcupine Scent on Tree in Viral Trail Cam Video
A wild video that recently went viral shares just how sensitive a bear’s nose can be. Especially when the woodland animal is sensing something troublesome nearby. Something like a porcupine who is ready to quill any curious bear!. The video, which was featured on a Yukon Wildlife Cams Facebook...
katzenworld.co.uk
Happy #TRT – Tummy Rub Tuesday (Week 428)
The easiest way to enter is by sending them in via info@katzenworld.co.uk. Or just leave a comment with a link to the post / photo you’d like us to use on this blog post. “Ziggy is a rescue cat who is just becoming comfortable with showing his tummy!” Sent in by Wendy via email.
Tree Hugger
Puppies Rescued Among Filth, Junk, and a Dead Chicken
The dirt driveway and dusty yard were lined with old machinery, overturned dirty buckets, rusty scraps of metal, and sodden cardboard. On one side was a dilapidated chicken coop with rotting wood doors, broken screens, and a dead chicken on the rusted metal roof. Scampering about in fear were three...
Comments / 0