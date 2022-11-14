ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman nursed a baby squirrel back to health and he comes to play with her everyday

It is widely believed that animals never forget the humans who treat them with compassion and love. This is absolutely true for a squirrel named Samuel who hasn't forgotten the people who saved his life. Chrissy, a woman who rescued this squirrel, shared their heartwarming story in a viral Reddit post last month. She shared, "We helped this squirrel when he was a baby and he comes back to us every day to play."
Cat's Unconventional Sleeping Positions Are Too Funny to Miss

One of the joys of being a cat owner is finding so many opportunities to just laugh at what utter weirdos cats can be. One of the most bizarre things cats do is sleep in just the weirdest positions. Just ask cat owner and TikTok user @Miesthecat who posted this hilarious video of all the bonkers sleep positions he finds his cat in.
Video of dog gently guiding ducklings to a puddle goes viral

Dogs have been the companion of humans for centries now and their capacity to learn is almost limitless. Published on November 2, 2022, the post has since received nearly 1300 likes and over 60 comments. Dogs have been used by humans for a long time and this video is a perfect demonstration of that. Dogs are easily trainable making them the best for performing various tasks.
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World

There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
Happy #TRT – Tummy Rub Tuesday (Week 428)

The easiest way to enter is by sending them in via info@katzenworld.co.uk. Or just leave a comment with a link to the post / photo you’d like us to use on this blog post. “Ziggy is a rescue cat who is just becoming comfortable with showing his tummy!” Sent in by Wendy via email.
Puppies Rescued Among Filth, Junk, and a Dead Chicken

The dirt driveway and dusty yard were lined with old machinery, overturned dirty buckets, rusty scraps of metal, and sodden cardboard. On one side was a dilapidated chicken coop with rotting wood doors, broken screens, and a dead chicken on the rusted metal roof. Scampering about in fear were three...
