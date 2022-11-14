Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
doniphanherald.com
Gap between Condon, Morfeld narrows but remains outside automatic recount margin in Lancaster County race
Another batch of votes counted by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t change who leads in the remaining tight general election races. The approximately 1,500 resolution ballots — those that couldn’t be read by vote-counting machines and had to be hand-counted — narrowed one race and extended the leads of two others when added to the earlier totals.
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
News Channel Nebraska
Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha
It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
KETV.com
OPPD proposing raise in customer bills starting in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District is proposing a raise in customer bills to help offset costs. OPPD proposed increasing its "fuel and purchased power adjustment fee" starting in 2023. It said the average customer's total bill would go up by about 2.9% — the exact amount...
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA -- Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Crete,...
kfornow.com
New Results Show Lancaster County Attorney’s Race Remains Close
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–Updated election results are out from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office, and they keep open the slim possibility of a recount in one race. Incumbent Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon leads State Senator Adam Morfeld 55,880 to 54,839, a margin of 1,041 votes. Nebraska...
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
WOWT
Lumber prices dropping as supply chain issues subside, new home builds decline
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Encouraging news when it comes to a major product affected by supply chain issues: The price of lumber is dropping. Tim Ferguson, vice president of Christensen Lumber in the Omaha area, tells 6 News there are two key factors: inflation plus higher mortgage rates are pushing down demand for new home construction.
Sioux City Journal
October numbers indicate Lincoln casino may be taking slot machine dollars from Iowa
Lincoln's WarHorse Casino followed up a phenomenal first week with an equally solid first full month. According to information released Monday by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, the casino generated just more than $854,000 in gaming tax revenue in October. The state's gaming tax is 20% of revenue, which...
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday.
norfolkneradio.com
Buffett's firm cuts stakes in U.S. Bank and EV maker BYD
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company revealed that it had cut its holdings in U.S. Bank's parent company and in Chinese electric car maker BYD ahead of offering a full update on its stock portfolio Monday. Berkshire Hathaway disclosed those sales in filings with the SEC and Hong...
Omaha council approves controversial apartments near 168th and W. Center
The half dozen or so neighbors who spoke cited traffic concerns, that the 192-unit luxury apartment complex is too big and that it would “destroy the quality of life” for current residents.
klkntv.com
Lincoln casino generates over $850,000 in tax revenue in first full month of operation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln casino raked in a large sum of money for the state in its first full month of operation. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its October tax revenue report on Monday. In October, Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino generated $854,077 in tax revenue, according...
WOWT
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
UPDATE: OPPD says power restored to customers after 'equipment failure'
OPPD confirmed that there is a power outage affecting at least 18,000 people in southwest Douglas County and in Sarpy County.
KETV.com
Eppley Airfield announces addition of eighth airline
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's Eppley Airfield welcomed its eighth airline Tuesday. Starting in May, Sun Country will offer a direct flight between Omaha and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport. “The Omaha Airport Authority is pleased that Sun Country Airlines has chosen to add Omaha to its expanding route network with...
WOWT
3PM HEADLINES: Laurel update, I-80 fatal, Omaha homeless coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 7 hours...
