North Carolina's top elected Republicans aren't rushing to endorse former president Trump after he announced his 2024 presidential candidacy earlier this week.Why it matters: While top Republicans around the country are already defecting from Trump, who won the state in 2016 and 2020, North Carolina's are simply remaining quiet. Notably silent are the serving and recently elected officials who've benefited from his endorsements in recent years. "They were saying he was the leader of our party," former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, who lost to Trump-backed Ted Budd in the Republican U.S. Senate primary this year, said of the elected officials...

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO