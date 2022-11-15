ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRDW-TV

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Trump’s White House bid could make Georgia even more competitive in 2024

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump’s entry into the 2024 presidential race could return Georgia to the national political spotlight it was under two years ago, when the nation’s 45th president attempted to overturn the state’s election results. Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night from...
Axios

Warnock, Democrats sue Georgia secretary of state over early voting

Three weeks out from the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia, a legal fight has broken out over the state's early voting schedule, leaving some counties in limbo. Driving the news: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)'s campaign and national and state Democratic groups filed suit in Fulton County Superior Court Tuesday, challenging the secretary of state's interpretation that counties cannot hold early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Axios NW Arkansas

Arkansas politicos keep quiet in the wake of Trump's 2024 announcement

Only Arkansas' top Republican commented on former President Trump's Tuesday announcement jumping into the 2024 presidential race.Driving the news: Trump, who continues to spread baseless lies about his 2020 defeat, officially launched his campaign from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Axios' Shawna Chen reports. Why it matters: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has teased a presidential bid since springtime, but said he would wait until after the midterms to reveal his intentions.Hutchinson tweeted twice about Trump's announcement. The second, after the speech, read: "Trump is correct on Biden's failures, but his self-indulging message promoting anger has not changed. It didn't work...
Axios Raleigh

NC Republicans aren't rushing to endorse Trump

North Carolina's top elected Republicans aren't rushing to endorse former president Trump after he announced his 2024 presidential candidacy earlier this week.Why it matters: While top Republicans around the country are already defecting from Trump, who won the state in 2016 and 2020, North Carolina's are simply remaining quiet. Notably silent are the serving and recently elected officials who've benefited from his endorsements in recent years. "They were saying he was the leader of our party," former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, who lost to Trump-backed Ted Budd in the Republican U.S. Senate primary this year, said of the elected officials...
Axios

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge, Ga. died Wednesday. He was 68. Driving the news: Two weeks after the sudden announcement he would not seek another term as leader of the lower chamber, Ralston’s office announced he passed away "following an extended illness" surrounded by his wife, children and family.
11Alive

Georgia politicans react to news of David Ralston's death

ATLANTA — Politicians across Georgia are reacting to the news of House Speaker David Ralston's passing Wednesday. He was 68 years old. Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for 13 years. Here are just some of their reactions across the Peach State:. Gov....
Axios

Scoop: State Democratic Party chair under fire for alleged threats

The chair of Washington's Democratic Party threatened to cut campaign aid to other Democrats if they supported — or even held a meeting with — this year's nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, two local Democratic officials told Axios. What’s happening: State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-Seattle) recently told...
Axios Denver

Donald Trump's return complicates Colorado GOP's hopes to hit reset button

A forlorn Republican Party is looking to hit the reset button after a third election cycle stamped with devastating losses in Colorado.Yes, but: It won't be easy. The same anvil that crushed their hopes in recent contests is again hanging over their head — Donald Trump. What's happening: The former president announced a third bid for the White House on Tuesday, just hours after a new Democratic exit poll showed that he is what doomed Republicans in Colorado's midterm election.When non-Democratic voters were asked why they voted straight ticket for Democratic candidates, the refrain was consistently Trump and election deniers,...
Axios Denver

Republican Lauren Boebert holds lead as ballot count in Colorado nears end

A winner in Colorado's closely watched — and closely contested — 3rd Congressional District race is expected to be declared as soon as today.State of play: Wednesday marked the deadline for county clerks to receive military and overseas votes and for voters to fix ballot discrepancies, such as a missing signature.It's estimated that a few thousand ballots remain outstanding or unverified.All ballot counts must conclude by the end of the day Friday.U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — one of the most outspoken Republican members of Congress — held a 1,122-vote lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, based on preliminary results Wednesday.With...
WRDW-TV

‘We need a warrior in Washington,’ Walker says in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop in Augusta late Monday morning. With last week’s indecisive election sparking a runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Walker, both sides have been campaigning hard across the Peach State. Just minutes before...
Axios

Axios

