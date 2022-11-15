Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp testifies before grand jury investigating Donald Trump
ATLANTA - Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp causally strolled to his awaiting SUV as if headed for a routine appointment. But there was nothing routine about his destination. Only a few hundred yards away, sits the Fulton County courthouse where Kemp is set to testify before a special purpose grand jury.
WJCL
'I have a great record to run on': Gov. Brian Kemp vying for Trump supporters' votes ahead of election
DARIEN, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. After meeting back in 2018, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams will face off again this election. Governor Kemp, the incumbent in the race, says he’s proud of his first term and discusses his priorities if he’s reelected for a second.
This is how a Trump presidential announcement could impact the Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday night that he’s once again running for president. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston spent the day Tuesday finding out what impact that announcement could have on the U.S. Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. So...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Trump’s White House bid could make Georgia even more competitive in 2024
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump’s entry into the 2024 presidential race could return Georgia to the national political spotlight it was under two years ago, when the nation’s 45th president attempted to overturn the state’s election results. Trump announced his candidacy Tuesday night from...
Warnock and Democrats sue to allow Saturday early voting in Georgia runoff
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign, the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Party of Georgia are filing a lawsuit to keep Saturday early voting open for voters in the Senate runoff between Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Warnock, Democrats sue Georgia secretary of state over early voting
Three weeks out from the U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia, a legal fight has broken out over the state's early voting schedule, leaving some counties in limbo. Driving the news: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)'s campaign and national and state Democratic groups filed suit in Fulton County Superior Court Tuesday, challenging the secretary of state's interpretation that counties cannot hold early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Scoop: Republican Governors Association names Iowa's Kim Reynolds new chair
The Republican Governors Association has elected Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve as chair and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to serve as vice chair for the 2023 cycle, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Reynolds and Lee, who both cruised to re-election in last week's midterms, will assume control of...
Arkansas politicos keep quiet in the wake of Trump's 2024 announcement
Only Arkansas' top Republican commented on former President Trump's Tuesday announcement jumping into the 2024 presidential race.Driving the news: Trump, who continues to spread baseless lies about his 2020 defeat, officially launched his campaign from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Axios' Shawna Chen reports. Why it matters: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has teased a presidential bid since springtime, but said he would wait until after the midterms to reveal his intentions.Hutchinson tweeted twice about Trump's announcement. The second, after the speech, read: "Trump is correct on Biden's failures, but his self-indulging message promoting anger has not changed. It didn't work...
NC Republicans aren't rushing to endorse Trump
North Carolina's top elected Republicans aren't rushing to endorse former president Trump after he announced his 2024 presidential candidacy earlier this week.Why it matters: While top Republicans around the country are already defecting from Trump, who won the state in 2016 and 2020, North Carolina's are simply remaining quiet. Notably silent are the serving and recently elected officials who've benefited from his endorsements in recent years. "They were saying he was the leader of our party," former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, who lost to Trump-backed Ted Budd in the Republican U.S. Senate primary this year, said of the elected officials...
Georgians react to death of longtime Georgia House speaker David Ralston
ATLANTA, Ga. — The United States’ longest-serving Republican state House speaker, Georgia’s David Ralston, died Wednesday after an extended illness. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ralston had recently decided to not pursue another term as speaker, a job he had held since...
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge, Ga. died Wednesday. He was 68. Driving the news: Two weeks after the sudden announcement he would not seek another term as leader of the lower chamber, Ralston’s office announced he passed away "following an extended illness" surrounded by his wife, children and family.
Democratic Party of Georgia files lawsuit to allow Saturday early voting for runoff election
ATLANTA — The Democratic Party of Georgia, the Warnock for Georgia campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Fulton County to allow Saturday early voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Georgia politicans react to news of David Ralston's death
ATLANTA — Politicians across Georgia are reacting to the news of House Speaker David Ralston's passing Wednesday. He was 68 years old. Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for 13 years. Here are just some of their reactions across the Peach State:. Gov....
Scoop: State Democratic Party chair under fire for alleged threats
The chair of Washington's Democratic Party threatened to cut campaign aid to other Democrats if they supported — or even held a meeting with — this year's nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, two local Democratic officials told Axios. What’s happening: State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-Seattle) recently told...
Donald Trump's return complicates Colorado GOP's hopes to hit reset button
A forlorn Republican Party is looking to hit the reset button after a third election cycle stamped with devastating losses in Colorado.Yes, but: It won't be easy. The same anvil that crushed their hopes in recent contests is again hanging over their head — Donald Trump. What's happening: The former president announced a third bid for the White House on Tuesday, just hours after a new Democratic exit poll showed that he is what doomed Republicans in Colorado's midterm election.When non-Democratic voters were asked why they voted straight ticket for Democratic candidates, the refrain was consistently Trump and election deniers,...
Republican Lauren Boebert holds lead as ballot count in Colorado nears end
A winner in Colorado's closely watched — and closely contested — 3rd Congressional District race is expected to be declared as soon as today.State of play: Wednesday marked the deadline for county clerks to receive military and overseas votes and for voters to fix ballot discrepancies, such as a missing signature.It's estimated that a few thousand ballots remain outstanding or unverified.All ballot counts must conclude by the end of the day Friday.U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — one of the most outspoken Republican members of Congress — held a 1,122-vote lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, based on preliminary results Wednesday.With...
WMAZ
Countdown to Georgia runoff: How Senator Warnock, Herschel Walker stand on crime
13WMAZ wants to cut down the mudslinging and name-calling between candidates and just get to the issues. Here's a breakdown of each candidates' stance on crime.
Running elections has become politically dangerous in Arizona
There may not be a worse political gig in the country right now than running Maricopa County's elections. Just look at Board of Supervisors chairman Bill Gates and recorder Stephen Richer, who have been called crooks, liars and bozos in the past week. They have also been threatened with recall.
WRDW-TV
‘We need a warrior in Washington,’ Walker says in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop in Augusta late Monday morning. With last week’s indecisive election sparking a runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Walker, both sides have been campaigning hard across the Peach State. Just minutes before...
