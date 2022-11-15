Read full article on original website
cw39.com
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
'He died doing what he loved': Montgomery County pilot is 1 of 6 killed in Dallas air show
Craig Hutain had his pilot license since 1975 and had more than 34,000 hours of flying, according to the Commemorative Air Force.
fox26houston.com
Conroe resident one of 6 killed during historic air show in Dallas
Craig Hutain of Conroe was one of the pilots tragically killed in an air show in Dallas. FOX 26’s Gabby Hart spoke with his colleague and friend who told her he had been flying since he was 10-years-old.
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
Two crew members identified in Wings Over Dallas airshow mid-air collision
Tributes have begun to pour out on social media, remembering two crew members who have been identified in the crash that occurred on Saturday.
Wings Over South Texas air show producer analyzes Dallas mid-air collision
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite accidents such as the mid-air collision that took place in Dallas on Saturday, there is no reason for crowds to fear accidents during air shows, said the man responsible for producing the Wings Over South Texas Air Show for the past several years. David...
Man dies in early morning shootout with Fort Worth police
An armed man has died by Fort Worth police gunfire early this morning. Just past 12:30 a.m. the man walked into a convenience store on Northeast 28th Street
1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Black Dallas Mayor Asks for Prayers After Horrific Veteran’s Day Airshow Crash That Killed 6
Six people were killed when two military planes collided in the air during a Wings Over Dallas show Saturday afternoon at the Dallas Executive Airport. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the fatal collision a “terrible tragedy” and asked for prayers. Fox 4 News reported that those who were...
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Updates on Dallas airshow crash; six people killed
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Nate Foy reported on the recent air show crash that took place this past weekend. For more details, watch the clip above.
KHOU
Airshow crash: B-17 flies over Texas elementary school days before being involved in Dallas crash
Video shows a B-17 taking part in a Veterans Day flyover in Richmond, Texas prior to flying to Dallas. The B-17 went down during a mid-air collision two days later.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Texas air show accident born in Prineville, was Bend HS grad
One of six people killed in a weekend collision of vintage planes during an air show in Texas grew up in Bend. The fatal collision happened on Saturday during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Air Show. Among the deceased is Leonard Root who earned his pilot’s license in Bend and...
Four people found shot in Lake Worth
Four people are in the hospital after they were shot in Fort Worth over the weekend. Saturday night, a 911 caller alerted police who found a car with four wounded victims at a convenience store in nearby Lake Worth near Loop 820
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
papercitymag.com
Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings
Chef Nick Badovinus' Brass Ram is now open. (Photo by Luis Martinez) The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
CBS DFW
Lockdown lifted at UNTHSC in Fort Worth after camera mistaken for gun
FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) — The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was locked down on Wednesday after a camera was misidentified as a gun.At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report about a person on campus with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown and told everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately, citing a "potential for violence."The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. A UNT spokesperson said that with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, campus police were able to identify and locate the individual who was initially reported as carrying a gun.Officers discovered that the item was in fact not a gun, but a camera. Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests were made.
fox4news.com
Dallas air show plane crash: Retired Air Force pilot shares insight on investigation
DALLAS - A retired Air Force pilot who also flew for American Airlines for many years is providing some insight on what investigators are focusing on in Saturday's deadly air show crash probe. The Commemorative Air Force says the show was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA generally...
Fort Worth woman wounded in own home by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting
woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a Fort Worth drive-by shooting Monday night. Just past 9 p.m. a 911 caller said a bullet had just come through the window and the caller’s mom was bleeding.
fox4news.com
Police chase with suspected drunk driver ends with rollover crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A police chase with a suspected drunk driver ended in a rollover crash in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. The chase started just after 4:30 p.m., and ended along I-30 and University Boulevard with a rollover crash. Few details have been released at this time, but the...
Family of Melissa Highsmith, Texas toddler kidnapped over 50 years ago, 'getting closer' to answers
The family of missing Melissa Highsmith, who went missing from Texas as a toddler in 1971, says they are 'getting closer' to answers in the case after a potential sighting.
