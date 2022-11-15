ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
TYLER, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shootout with police outside Fort Worth gas station, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead following a shootout with police outside a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning, officials said.At 12:40 a.m. Nov. 16, police were sent to the QuikTrip located at 2501 NE 28th St. after receiving several reports about a man with a gun inside.When officers arrived, the suspect walked out of the front of the store with a gun and "immediately started firing his weapon toward officers," police said.Police said the officers returned fire—striking the suspect—and then immediately began performing life-saving measures. However, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.No officers were injured in the shooting and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings

Chef Nick Badovinus' Brass Ram is now open. (Photo by Luis Martinez) The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Lockdown lifted at UNTHSC in Fort Worth after camera mistaken for gun

FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) — The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was locked down on Wednesday after a camera was misidentified as a gun.At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report about a person on campus with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown and told everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately, citing a "potential for violence."The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. A UNT spokesperson said that with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, campus police were able to identify and locate the individual who was initially reported as carrying a gun.Officers discovered that the item was in fact not a gun, but a camera. Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests were made.
FORT WORTH, TX
