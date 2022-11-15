FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) — The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was locked down on Wednesday after a camera was misidentified as a gun.At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report about a person on campus with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown and told everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately, citing a "potential for violence."The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. A UNT spokesperson said that with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, campus police were able to identify and locate the individual who was initially reported as carrying a gun.Officers discovered that the item was in fact not a gun, but a camera. Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests were made.

