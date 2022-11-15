ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
KMBC.com

DEA holds summit for families of overdose victims in Kansas City area

The Drug Enforcement Administration is bringing together families who have lost a loved one to drug overdoses, as drug seizures skyrocket in Missouri and Kansas. According to data from the DEA, agents in Kansas and Missouri have seized over 40% more fentanyl than last year. Wednesday's summit was about empowering overdose victims' families to educate and advocate so that other families don't have to share their pain.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man, woman shot to death inside Lawrence, Kansas, cemetery

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A murder-suicide is believed to be the cause of deaths for a man and a woman at a Lawrence cemetery. Lawrence police said Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park, died at Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning. Detectives recovered a...
LAWRENCE, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
KMBC.com

Kansas City police look to stop dangerous sideshows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is working to stop a dangerous trend they have been seeing on the streets. The problem is large groups of young people getting together at illegal sideshows organized through online postings. These are not just a public nuisance. Police said these stunt shows on the streets are a danger to everyone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Problem of recruiting new police officers not going away anytime soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police departments in our area have fewer officers on the streets than in the 1980s. Becoming a cop now is very different than it was 30 years ago. KMBC 9 Investigates followed a recent class of recruits with the Kansas City Police Academy and found that many of these cadets want to become police officers for a very specific reason.
KANSAS CITY, MO

