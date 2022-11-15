The Drug Enforcement Administration is bringing together families who have lost a loved one to drug overdoses, as drug seizures skyrocket in Missouri and Kansas. According to data from the DEA, agents in Kansas and Missouri have seized over 40% more fentanyl than last year. Wednesday's summit was about empowering overdose victims' families to educate and advocate so that other families don't have to share their pain.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO