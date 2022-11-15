Read full article on original website
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
Smashed doors, break-ins hit two KCK businesses on Parallel Parkway
Two spots just off Parallel Parkway have been the target of the criminal activity and these situations have impact beyond their bottom-lines.
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
DEA holds summit for families of overdose victims in Kansas City area
The Drug Enforcement Administration is bringing together families who have lost a loved one to drug overdoses, as drug seizures skyrocket in Missouri and Kansas. According to data from the DEA, agents in Kansas and Missouri have seized over 40% more fentanyl than last year. Wednesday's summit was about empowering overdose victims' families to educate and advocate so that other families don't have to share their pain.
Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work
One man said he Franklin Hood, owner of HR Excavating and Hauling, over a year ago and the work still isn't done. Now he’s out over $7,000.
Popular KCK barbecue food truck now has permanent location
Since May 2021, Jerone and Nykita Slater have run Holy Smoke BBQ at 81st and Leavenworth Road. Now they're opening a permanent restaurant.
Apparent fatal shooting in Omaha on Wednesday afternoon
According to the Omaha Police Department, a caller reported hearing gunshots near 50th and Miami Streets at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday.
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts...
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
Man, woman shot to death inside Lawrence, Kansas, cemetery
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A murder-suicide is believed to be the cause of deaths for a man and a woman at a Lawrence cemetery. Lawrence police said Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park, died at Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning. Detectives recovered a...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
Kansas City police look to stop dangerous sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is working to stop a dangerous trend they have been seeing on the streets. The problem is large groups of young people getting together at illegal sideshows organized through online postings. These are not just a public nuisance. Police said these stunt shows on the streets are a danger to everyone.
Problem of recruiting new police officers not going away anytime soon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police departments in our area have fewer officers on the streets than in the 1980s. Becoming a cop now is very different than it was 30 years ago. KMBC 9 Investigates followed a recent class of recruits with the Kansas City Police Academy and found that many of these cadets want to become police officers for a very specific reason.
KC Downtown Council: Royals fans will have easy access to new stadium
Kansas City's Downtown Council says baseball fans will have easy access to a new Kansas City Royals stadium, wherever it is located.
Missouri, Kansas homeowners can report deed fraud through new hotline
Kansas and Missouri homeowners can use a new federal hotline to report cases of deed fraud if someone tries to steal their home.
