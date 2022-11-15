Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to close plants, lay off 244 in Muskegon
Novi-based die casting manufacturer Pace Industries LLC plans to close two plants in Muskegon and lay off 244 employees due to “financial trouble.”. The permanent layoffs at the facility at 2121 Latimer Drive will start Dec. 20 and be complete by the end of the year, according to a WARN notice filed to the state. Employees are not represented by a union. Pace did not disclose the second location that will close.
Years of water penetration caused deterioration of wall that forced closure of Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders learned more Monday about what caused the deterioration of a wall that forced last week’s closure of Innovation Central High School in the Heritage Hill neighborhood. During the Nov. 14 school board work session, officials said that years of water...
Silver Line moves to Wave card, cash payments
Payment options are changing for The Rapid bus service's Silver Line.
Muskegon Heights Board of Education fires PSA president
According to a news release, the decision was based in part on the “failure” of the academy system board to provide a plan meant to address several issues impacting students.
mibiz.com
Rehmann to acquire GR financial services firm
Troy-based accounting and advisory firm Rehmann plans to acquire Rivertown Finance LLC in Grand Rapids. The deal for Rivertown Finance, which works primarily with high net worth individuals, nonprofit and for-profit entities, is effective Dec. 1. Terms were undisclosed. Rivertown Finance’s staff will join Rehmann. Rivertown’s owner, Roxanne Dudicz, will...
How close is Adelaide Pointe to completion? Developer answers
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The developer behind a proposed multi-million-dollar ‘marina community’ on the Muskegon Shoreline said he remained energized and ‘ready to go’ despite delays. Developer Ryan Leestma told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he planned to break ground on the site’s condo buildings in March,...
Detroit News
Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244
Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
WZZM 13
Multi-Day, High-Impact Snowfall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Significant accumulating lake-effect snow is expected through early Sunday morning. Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility are the main concerns. Slow down, give extra driving room, and prepare your vehicles and homes for winter weather. Have a 30-second video or photo to share? We'd love to...
Grand Rapids Public Schools considers tearing down former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education is considering the demolition of a vacant, former high school as part of the district’s ongoing planning for the future of Grand Rapids Public Schools facilities. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW, which formerly operated as Adelante...
Major Grand Rapids intersection on pace to reopen after 8-month closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Closed since the spring, a busy intersection in downtown Grand Rapids is set to reopen this month as construction crews are in the final days of a major sewer system replacement project. The asphalt has been poured along Monroe Avenue and at the intersection of...
wkzo.com
Motorist in Plainwell crashes into tree: Drugs and speed possible factors
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Plainwell Department of Public Safety police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning, November 15. It happened just north of downtown Plainwell near North Main Street and East First Avenue. Officers got the 9-1-1 call from a...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Owners close Grand Rapids nightclub over ‘persistent safety issues’ downtown
GRAND RAPIDS — The partners behind a Black-owned nightclub that operated in downtown Grand Rapids for less than a year have shuttered the establishment, citing “persistent safety issues.”. Co-owners Jonathan Jelks, Jamiel Robinson, Jamal Chilton, Alvin J. Hills IV, Willie Jackson and Lacy Jones earlier this month closed...
New recreational marijuana store opens in Muskegon Township
MUSKEGON, MI — A new recreational marijuana store has opened in Muskegon Township. Lucky’s Muskegon, the second store from Lucky’s Cannabis Co., opened Friday, Nov. 11, inside a renovated three-bedroom, two-story brick home at 1446 Holton Road. The company’s other store is in Big Rapids. “It’s...
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Bonnie Carpenter, a clerk at the Clark gasoline station in Martin, is recovering from injuries she suffered during a robbery there. Authorities said she was beaten so badly she had to crawl to the phone to call for help. United Bank branches are spearheading an effort to help her with expenses.
mibiz.com
567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course
ALPINE TWP. — A West Michigan residential construction firm seeks to gradually replace a Kent County golf course with more than 500 single-family homes and condo units. In yet another example of developers repurposing a Grand Rapids-area golf course with housing, executives with Wyoming-based home builders JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC seek to construct 567 housing units at Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township, about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
themanchestermirror.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
Grant superintendent calls for civility as LGBTQ mural debate continues
Parents who oppose the use of LGBTQ symbols on a mural at a health center at Grant Middle School are expected to be at tonight's school board meeting.
Debate surrounds closure of downtown Grand Haven street for summertime gathering spot
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Is the bold move Grand Haven took last summer to turn part of its main street into a social gathering space worth repeating?. It depends on who you talk to.
Wyoming parents say their middle school student was cut on the face with scissors by 'bullies'
WYOMING, Mich. — Danyle Nevius described to 13 On Your Side the Nov. 1 fight that left her son, Liam Birman, with cuts on his face and neck, allegedly from a pair of scissors. Liam said for the past two years, he's been bullied by two boys who go...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
