Wayland, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Auto supplier to close plants, lay off 244 in Muskegon

Novi-based die casting manufacturer Pace Industries LLC plans to close two plants in Muskegon and lay off 244 employees due to “financial trouble.”. The permanent layoffs at the facility at 2121 Latimer Drive will start Dec. 20 and be complete by the end of the year, according to a WARN notice filed to the state. Employees are not represented by a union. Pace did not disclose the second location that will close.
MUSKEGON, MI
mibiz.com

Rehmann to acquire GR financial services firm

Troy-based accounting and advisory firm Rehmann plans to acquire Rivertown Finance LLC in Grand Rapids. The deal for Rivertown Finance, which works primarily with high net worth individuals, nonprofit and for-profit entities, is effective Dec. 1. Terms were undisclosed. Rivertown Finance’s staff will join Rehmann. Rivertown’s owner, Roxanne Dudicz, will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244

Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
WZZM 13

Multi-Day, High-Impact Snowfall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Significant accumulating lake-effect snow is expected through early Sunday morning. Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility are the main concerns. Slow down, give extra driving room, and prepare your vehicles and homes for winter weather. Have a 30-second video or photo to share? We'd love to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Owners close Grand Rapids nightclub over ‘persistent safety issues’ downtown

GRAND RAPIDS — The partners behind a Black-owned nightclub that operated in downtown Grand Rapids for less than a year have shuttered the establishment, citing “persistent safety issues.”. Co-owners Jonathan Jelks, Jamiel Robinson, Jamal Chilton, Alvin J. Hills IV, Willie Jackson and Lacy Jones earlier this month closed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

New recreational marijuana store opens in Muskegon Township

MUSKEGON, MI — A new recreational marijuana store has opened in Muskegon Township. Lucky’s Muskegon, the second store from Lucky’s Cannabis Co., opened Friday, Nov. 11, inside a renovated three-bedroom, two-story brick home at 1446 Holton Road. The company’s other store is in Big Rapids. “It’s...
MUSKEGON, MI
townbroadcast.com

Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Bonnie Carpenter, a clerk at the Clark gasoline station in Martin, is recovering from injuries she suffered during a robbery there. Authorities said she was beaten so badly she had to crawl to the phone to call for help. United Bank branches are spearheading an effort to help her with expenses.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

567 condos, single-family homes planned at Kent County golf course

ALPINE TWP. — A West Michigan residential construction firm seeks to gradually replace a Kent County golf course with more than 500 single-family homes and condo units. In yet another example of developers repurposing a Grand Rapids-area golf course with housing, executives with Wyoming-based home builders JTB Homes LLC and Interra Homes LLC seek to construct 567 housing units at Gracewil Country Club in Alpine Township, about eight miles northwest of downtown Grand Rapids.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

