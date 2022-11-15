Related
Anita K. Vinje
Anita K. Vinje, 83, Valley City, ND passed away at SMP Health St. Raphael in Valley City on November 14, 2022. Following Anita’s wishes, a private service will be held. The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting her family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.leurdmathias.com.
Gene Wolsky
Gene Wolsky, age 89, of Oriska, ND, died Friday, November 11th at his residence under CHI Hospice Care. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 21st from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City. A committal service will be held at a later date in the spring. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City.
Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf opening in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the temperatures continue to dip, a new facility is opening for golf-lovers to enjoy the sport indoors. Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf is opening in December of 2022, according to their website. Dogleg North will be offering indoor golf, food and drinks...
St. John’s Students Participate In Cyber Madness Event
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two teams from St. John’s Academy’s Middle School competed in the North Dakota Cyber Madness Tournament which was held on Oct. 28. The teams placed 1st and 2nd in the East with a statewide overall placement of 4th and 5th. The Middle School Cyber Madness Tournament consisted of a virtual play-in round on Oct. 28 where all teams competed to be in the final ten teams, five finalists from the West and five finalists from the East.
VCHS Theater Presents “The Great Gatsby”
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The drama production of “The Great Gatsby” will be held in the Valley City High School Theater November 15th, 17th, 18th & 19th at 7:30pm. The final performance will be held Sunday, November 20th at 2:30pm. Cast members Tucker Johnson and Amelia...
Dakota Medical Foundation receives $10 million from MacKenzie Scott
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Among the recipients of the latest round of donations from MacKenzie Scott is Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo. The foundation has received $10 million from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is included in the latest round of 300 charitable contributions by Scott over the past several months, that total $2 billion.
Shafer Named to GPAC 1st Team; 3 Jimmies Honored
Three members of the University of Jamestown men’s soccer team were recognized with GPAC All-Conference honors on Monday. Austin Shafer (SR/Jamestown, N.D.) was a first-team selection. Shafer led UJ with 14 goals this year, tying the Jimmies’ single season record. Four of his goals were game-winners, and he was a perfect 4-for-4 on penalty kick attempts.
Semi Strikes I-94 Overhead Interchange Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minneapolis, MN man is facing charges of care required after striking an overhead interchange on I-94 east of Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver was eastbound on I-94 12 miles east of Jamestown when he began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead interchange at exit 272, the driver went through the guard rail and scraped down the support pillars on the driver side. The trailer got hung up on the supports.
Stutsman County Approves Canvas Board, Hears Election Recap
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The canvassing board will be meeting Monday, Nov. 21 at the Stutsman County Courthouse to certify the results of the 2022 General Election. Stutsman County Auditor Jessica Alonge requested the commission to approve the canvassing members. Stutsman County Commission Chair Mark Klose was asked to...
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Winter has arrived with a pretty white snow here and though it is easy to complain, winter brings a beauty of its own. It also makes for some sore muscles from clean-up, but when finished, generally our homes are still standing. That said, think of the people in Florida and other places where homes have been swept away by tornadoes and hurricanes. So let’s count our Blessings and embrace our winter.
Hi-Liner Tennis Holds Awards Banquet
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner tennis team has held it’s awards banquet and announced it’s season-ending awards. Senior Kai Kringlie was selected the teams most valuable player. Sophomore Miles Taylor was named most improved. Seniors Casey Kruger and Alex Rogelstad received Hi-Liner Pillars Awards, while Kruger added a Mr. Clutch award, and Rogelstad added a Team First award.
State Congress & National Qualifiers Results
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Valley City High School and State Congress and National Qualifiers results during the state competition at the capitol in Bismarck November 3rd – November 4th. Abby Ingstad said as a team we took 4th with under 5 points separating 2nd from 4th. The results are listed...
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
Jimmies End Season with Comeback Win at Mount Marty
YANKTON, S.D. (jimmiepride.com)– Chris Sayler (JR/Jamestown, N.D.)’s 38-yard touchdown run brought the University of Jamestown football team back from a 20-16 deficit, and the Jimmies closed out the season with a 23-20 win over Mount Marty University. The Jimmies led 16-7 at halftime but two third-quarter touchdowns put...
Jamestown Parks & Rec Presents “Festival of Trees”
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JPRD) – The first ever Festival of Trees, hosted by the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Foundation, will take place at the Bunker in Jamestown on December 2nd from 5:00-7:00pm. The Festival of Trees is a public display of up to 30 spectacular fully decorated 4’ to 7’...
JUST ANNOUNCED: A Major Pop Artist Is Coming To North Dakota!
Dream of warmer days, and start planning your trip to Fargo; a major pop artist is coming to North Dakota next Summer. P!nk with special guests Brandi Carlile and KidCutUp will be performing at the Fargodome Saturday, August 19th. Tickets to the show go on sale next Monday (November 21st) at 10 am CT.
Dyer Named Defender of the Year; 8 Jimmies Named All-Conference
Led by Haley Dyer (SR/Honolulu, Hawaii)’s Defender of the Year award, eight University of Jamestown women’s soccer players were recognized by the GPAC as the all-conference teams were announced Monday. Nick Becker was also voted as GPAC Coach of the Year. Dyer has appeared in all 21 of...
Jimmies Open GPAC Schedule with Win at CSM
OMAHA, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team opened the GPAC portion of its schedule with a 67-46 win over College of Saint Mary Saturday afternoon. Hannah DeMars (SR/Grand Rapids, MN) had 19 points and eight rebounds while Kia Tower (SR/Bigfork, MN) added 16 points and...
Seven Blue Jays Named All-State in 11A Football
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Seven Jamestown High School football team members garnered All-State honors for the 2022 season with Payton Hochhalter earning Player of the Year and Bill Nelson being named Coach of the Year in 11A. Hochhalter and Preston Gall were named to the All-State first team on...
Ten Blue Jays Tabbed All-WDA in 11A Football
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Ten members of the 11A state champion Blue Jay football team have been recognized as All-WDA for the 2022 season. Eight Jamestown players earned All-WDA while two Blue Jays were named honorable mention for their performances on the field. Aden Braun, Ethan Gall, Preston Gall, Payton Hochhalter, Tyson Jorissen, Colton Mewes, Bo Nelson, and Jackson Walters earned All-WDA in 11A while Jack Van Berkom and Nate Walz were honorable mentions for the Blue Jays.
