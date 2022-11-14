MORENO VALLEY (KPIX) -- Hundreds of young children are arrested every year in elementary schools across the country according to an extensive analysis of data by CBS News. Arrests don't happen as often in the Bay Area compared to the national average, but that doesn't mean it's not a problem for the ones who do get handcuffed in hallways. Court documents show from August 2019- December 2019, an 11-year-old with learning disabilities attending Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley, was handcuffed four times by school resource officers for a series of alleged incidents including throwing a rock at an SRO, getting...

MORENO VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO