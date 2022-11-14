Read full article on original website
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
University of La Verne College of Law Helps Secure Political Asylum for Ugandan ManUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Local Career Technical Education students tour Silverwood construction siteThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Pro wrestling returns to Hesperia this SaturdayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Fontana Herald News
Former A.B. Miller teacher is honored as a San Bernardino County Teacher of the Year
Former Fontana A.B. Miller High School media teacher Leo Rivas was named a San Bernardino County 2023 Teacher of the Year, a fitting final tribute for the popular teacher who inspired scores of Miller students to develop a passion for TV and film production before leaving the district to work for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
iecn.com
Jehue Middle School makes history with Platinum PBIS recognition!
William G. Jehue Middle School has made history by becoming the first school in the Rialto Unified School District to earn Platinum Level honors from the California PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) Coalition, joining an elite company in this state-wide education honor. Led by Principal Carolyn Eide, “the Jaguars”...
Fontana Herald News
Winners of City of Fontana's Veterans Day Writing Contest provide their essays
(NOTE: These are the winning essays in the annual Dr. Charles Koehler Veterans Day Writing Contest sponsored by the City of Fontana and City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval.) ----- First place: “What Veterans Day Means to Me”. By JULIENNE RAMITERRE. Hemlock Elementary School,. 5th Grade. Many people know that a...
Fontana Herald News
Union leaders glad that their favored candidates retain 3-2 edge on Fontana School Board
In elections involving members of the Fontana School Board, two powerful forces are on opposite sides:. • Unions representing Fontana Unified School District employees;. • Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. On Nov. 8, Warren claimed one victory when the candidate she supported in Governing Board Area 2, incumbent Adam Perez, achieved...
iecn.com
Crafton Hills College Alumnus Appointed as San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge
Damian G. Garcia was appointed to the bench in July 2022, adding to a successful career as an attorney. When asked how he wanted to be remembered in this new role, Garcia replied, “I would just like the perception to be that Judge Garcia is a good judge. He’s firm, and he’s fair, and he does a good job.”
SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
irvineweekly.com
Hoag Hospital’s $1 Billion Future In Irvine
In an effort to strengthen healthcare options in Orange County, The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a new capital campaign that will bring approximately $1 billion in upgrades to Hoag’s existing facilities in Irvine. Aptly named Boldly Hoag, the multi-hundred million dollar campaign was announced on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
citynewsgroup.com
Moreno Valley 2022 Election Results
The unofficial Moreno Valley 2022 results have been updated every day since Voting Day, November 8, 2022. As of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, The Riverside County Registrar of voters has approximately 57,000 mail ballots and 10,00 provisional ballots that remain to be processed. With the big race for Moreno Valley...
Keeping it Real: Corey Jackson Makes History
Corey Jackson made history on November 8 2022, when he became the first Black openly gay member of the LGBTQ+ community to be elected to the California State Assembly. Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto.
theregistrysocal.com
Positive Investments Buys 272-Unit Senior Apartment Community in Rialto for $36.5MM
Positive Investments is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring a 272-unit senior housing community in Rialto. According to public records, Positive Investments paid $36.5 million, or about $134,191 per unit, for the 272-unit apartment community. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Greentree Senior Apartments LLC.
Fontana Herald News
Local veterans are honored during Nov. 11 ceremony in Fontana
Kevin Stonestreet, a 2001 graduate of Fontana A.B. Miller High School, was a U.S. Army combat veteran who served in Iraq. In one incident during that war, he sustained a wound from a gunshot, which fortunately only grazed him, but he still has shrapnel lodged in his neck, he said during the City of Fontana's Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11.
BLM member suing former DA Lacey objects to subpoena for Cal State LA teaching records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
iecn.com
Hundreds of thousands of dollars to be granted to Latino serving organizations via IECF
The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) has launched its Cielo Fund and opened its first grant cycle, where an estimated $200,000 will be granted to Latino-led and serving non-profit organizations from across the Inland Empire. The fund accepts applications through December 5th, 2022 and will fund up to $15,000. At...
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
Handcuffs in Hallways: School officers arresting children, young teens at alarming rates
MORENO VALLEY (KPIX) -- Hundreds of young children are arrested every year in elementary schools across the country according to an extensive analysis of data by CBS News. Arrests don't happen as often in the Bay Area compared to the national average, but that doesn't mean it's not a problem for the ones who do get handcuffed in hallways. Court documents show from August 2019- December 2019, an 11-year-old with learning disabilities attending Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley, was handcuffed four times by school resource officers for a series of alleged incidents including throwing a rock at an SRO, getting...
Fontana Herald News
Former Fontana High School baseball star Chuck Carr dies
Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55. Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins. The...
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting
Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
