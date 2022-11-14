MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa led for most of the game. Kansas State had the lead for just under two minutes. Iowa was the highest ranked opponent the Wildcats have beaten in school history.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO