FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Life Hacks: Nov 14-20
In a week such as this, community is more important than ever and it’s important to find support from those around you. Here are some resources and events happening this week that are available to University of Idaho students and the Moscow Community. Drop-in Counseling. For anyone in need...
Homicide investigation continues, MPD addresses community concerns
Moscow Police Department’s Chief James Fry addressed the community in the department’s most recent press release about the homicide investigation. “(We) would like to address community concerns about public safety. We hear you, and we understand your fears,” Fry wrote. “We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed by these young lives that were cut short needlessly.”
Still no suspect in Moscow murder investigation
Two roommates were home at the time that an assailant killed four University of Idaho students in the King Road apartment, Moscow Police announced Wednesday at a press conference. The roommates were also present when police arrived, responding to a 911 call at 11:58 a.m. about an unconscious person. Chief...
UPDATE: Moscow Police Department suggests use of knife
Moscow Police Department has issued an update on the King Road homicide, with further details on a potential weapon. Full autopsies are to be conducted later this week, with preliminary evidence suggesting that an edged weapon, such as a knife, was used. While officers have not currently found a weapon...
Vandals second half rally falls short in loss to Mavericks
Coming off a dominant 122-48 win over Walla Walla, the Vandals were looking to improve to 2-1. However, they ended up falling 79-72 to the University of Omaha despite an incredible second half comeback. As the Vandals were waking up in the morning, their leading scorer, junior forward/center Isaac Jones,...
