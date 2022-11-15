Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
New billion-dollar Utah prison experiences water pipe break
Officials tell FOX 13 News normal operations have resumed after a water break at the new Utah State Prison occurred in the female housing section on Tuesday.
Lawsuit launched to protect tiny endangered fish native to Utah
The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice of intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for "failing to protect the imperiled least chub" under the Endangered Species Act.
What role can history play in saving the Great Salt Lake, solving Utah’s water woes?
PROVO, Utah — John Wesley Powell offered a poignant message for Western U.S. communities when he was the featured speaker in a room full of developers and government leaders at a major irrigation conference held in Los Angeles in October 1893. Powell, then director of the U.S. Geological Survey,...
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
Controlled burns happening across the state, officials advise
SALT LAKE CITY — If you see smoke in the mountains today, it may not be a threatening burn. The Mountain View Ranger District is working on piles of controlled burns. On Eastern Roughneck, near Burnt Beaver, hundreds of controlled burn piles are up in flames as of yesterday.
Utah mother, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 riot crimes
A court filing is revealing new information about a mother and son from Utah who have pleaded guilty to crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
RSV surge forces Utah hospital to pause certain surgeries, procedures
A recent influx of Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases has forced a Utah hospital to postpone certain surgeries and procedures as staff deal with the rising number of patients.
3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake north of Missoula, Mont. woke people up on Wednesday morning. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the magnitude of the quake at 3.7. The shaking was felt at 6:47 a.m. local Montana time (5:47 a.m. pacific time). A USGS map shows people near...
Lt. Gov. Henderson tours CAPSA after suffering personal tragedy – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will visit Logan on Wednesday to tour the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse facility here. “We invited her to tour, because CAPSA is considered among the best non-profit domestic violence service providers in Utah,” explained James Boyd, chief development officer for CAPSA. “We wanted to demonstrate the critical role community-based non-profits can provide.”
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
Advocacy group asking Utah Legislature to help fund teen centers across the state
SALT LAKE CITY — An advocacy group, the Policy Project, is encouraging Utahns to ask the Legislature to participate in a public-private partnership to fund space-based “teen centers” in every high school in the state of Utah. The group calls the project, the “Teen Center Project”.
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as rife with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
Lagoon announces new rollercoaster ‘Primordial”
FARMINGTON, Utah — Buckle your seat belts and hold on tight… Utah’s Lagoon Amusement Park is adding another ride to its roster. From the 208-foot drop on the “Cannibal” to the spinning “Tipsey Tea Cups”, Lagoon has over 50 rides and attractions. This...
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
Utah landowners, tribes fight plan to pump rural water to Cedar City
(Utah News Connection) From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis. From the other, less crowded side of the road, the project appears to be a water grab...
Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive
The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
