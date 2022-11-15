1 hit, killed by train in Lisbon

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was killed Monday after being hit by a train in Lisbon, according to Connecticut State Police.

The death happened in the Pleasantview Cove area.

Police said the death is under investigation, and did not provide further details Monday evening.

This is a developing situation, and updates will be added as they are made available.

