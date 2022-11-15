ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

1 hit, killed by train in Lisbon

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luuUV_0jAqRCVz00

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was killed Monday after being hit by a train in Lisbon, according to Connecticut State Police.

The death happened in the Pleasantview Cove area.

Police said the death is under investigation, and did not provide further details Monday evening.

This is a developing situation, and updates will be added as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

$25,000 reward offered for information on cold case murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police olice are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case from 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19 years old when he was shot and killed on Cherry Street in Hartford on Oct. 21, 2015. Authorities are still searching for witnesses and leads. Hartford police are offering a $25,000 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: Hartford man hospitalized after Main St. shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to the police. Hartford police said officers responded to the area of 60 Main Street after a citizen reported a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man found dead in New Milford car fire: PD

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was found dead following a car fire in New Milford on Monday, police said. The New Milford Police Department and Water Witch Fire Department responded to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage at 40 Sullivan Rd. for a car fire around 10:22 p.m. After the fire was extinguished, crews […]
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Danielson man strikes pole, dies in Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after crashing into a utility pole in Killingly on Tuesday, state police said. According to police, a car was traveling northbound on Maple Street, just ahead of Gladys Street, around 1:30 a.m. when it went out of the lane while driving around a curve. The car crashed into […]
KILLINGLY, CT
i95 ROCK

The No. 1 State Connecticut Residents Move to the Most Genuinely Surprised Me

I've thought about it so many times over the years, if I didn't live in Connecticut, where would I?. Some place warmer? Probably. Some place quieter? Nah, I like the bustle of the cities along the east coast. Pennsylvania is hot right now, maybe there? The good thing about living in Connecticut is that we're around 5 hours in any direction from another world. If you go North, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine are all very livable. South? Philly, DC, Baltimore are all huge. West? Buffalo, Cleveland, etc. Where are most Connecticut residents moving lately? New York.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Newington drug dealer who was part of $1.1M bust sentenced to 10 years

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington drug dealer who was part of a bust where more than $1.1 million in cash was seized will spend a decade in federal prison, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Angel Luis Rodriguez was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine. […]
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Police: Enfield father arrested after baby’s fentanyl death

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An Enfield father turned himself in Wednesday after his baby died last year from fentanyl, according to police. Lenin Rodriguez, 30, is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor. The 1-year-old boy died on Nov. 22, 2021, according to police, with a medical examiner later […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns

(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Clerk shot at New Haven liquor store

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A liquor store clerk is recovering after being shot on the job during an apparent robbery in New Haven. It happened at Yale Bowl Wines and Spirits Saturday night. The 53-year-old man from Wallingford was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. He is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Person killed after being hit by a car in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Avon police are investigating a crash that killed a 39-year-old man on Monday morning. Police said just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Main Street for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross East Main Street when he […]
AVON, CT
WTNH

Officer shot while working undercover in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police confirmed that an undercover officer was shot on Wednesday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation in the area of the Chase Parkway near the I-84 East on-ramp in Waterbury. While there, police said […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

16-year-old charged for shooting teen in New Britain

NEW BRITAN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police charged a 16-year-old boy for shooting another teen in a local residence on Tuesday. According to police, at approximately 5:45 p.m. officers responded to West Pearl Street for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, police located a 15-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy